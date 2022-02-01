Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.11 Improves Xbox Stability and More

Update 1.11 has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms, but it is a primarily Xbox-focused patch with multiple Xbox-specific fixes. Multiple connectivity issues have been addressed, and players should no longer encounter a strange bug that swapped default controls to mouse and keyboard when a controller would disconnect. Again, this patch is very small, only weighing in at roughly 511 MB, so don’t expect any major new additions.

Still, Xbox players in particular will have a better experience in Vanguard after installing this update. Some Xbox players were experiencing crashing issues when loading into matches in any mode, including Quick Play, Feature Playlist, and Private Matches, and now the game should be much more stable overall. The game would also crash sometimes during the MVP voting sequence at the end of a match. Basically, this patch should just reduce the number of crashes experienced on Xbox systems overall.

A handful of annoying minor bugs have been squashed as well. In multiplayer, a glitch has been fixed where nameplates would not show up when aiming at an enemy. Nameplates play a large role in enemy visibility in Vanguard, so it’s great that they’ll show up consistently now. For those who are still working through the Vanguard campaign, there are plenty of fixed issues in that mode as well. A bugged achievement glitch has been remedied, and some crashes and freezes have been solved as well.

You can check out the full list of patch notes for this update below, courtesy of Sledgehammer Games.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Multiplayer

Stability On Xbox, improvements have been made to reduce instances of crashing when loading into a match from Quick Play, Feature Playlists, and Private Matches

Bug Fixes On Xbox, a bug was fixed that resulted in controller settings switching to Mouse and Keyboard after a controller disconnect Fixed a bug that resulted in the game sometimes crashing during the MVP voting sequence Fixed an issue in which nameplates would occasionally not display on enemies



Campaign

Bug Fixes The achievement “Ticket Please” can now be unlocked In Stalingrad, players will no longer get caught in a death loop if they take too long to get the sewer Fixed a bug in Operation Tonga that would sometimes result in a freeze and crash when shooting an enemy in the field Fixed a progression blocker in which Misha would become unresponsive



Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.