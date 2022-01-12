Activision is all set to treat both anime and COD fans by adding Attack on Titan skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, bringing new cosmetics, exclusive weapon blueprints and more. Leakers had previously teased about the collab and now it’s officially here. The developers said the collab “is coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific as part of the games’ first major update of 2022.”

The widely popular manga series is in the second half of its final season and to celebrate the affair, Activision is bringing Attack on Titan exclusive skins and bundles. Here’s how you can get Attack on Titan Skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

​How to get Attack on Titan Skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

​As part of the Attack on Titan x Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone collab, the developers are giving players a chance to step into the shoes of Survey Corps members via the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle. The Tracer Pack is a bundle comprising of 10 different items and “is not just for superfans of the franchise; it has the style and firepower to become a leader among soldiers, just like Levi Ackerman.”

The pack will even include a weapon blueprint called the “Titan Piercer,” which is designed after the blade used to slaughter Titans in the series. Players will get a Steel Cut finishing move, the Vanguard-exclusive Vertical Maneuver highlight intro and the Ultrahard Steel MVP highlight. The other two weapons included with the Levi Edition Bundle are the Legendary Historia SMG and Ymir Curse Assault Rifles.

While any and all operators can use these weapons, the pack has a special gear exclusive to Sergeant Daniel of the Hellhounds with the Survey Corps operator skin, inspired by the costume worn by Ackerman in the show. The list doesn’t stop here. Players will also get the Wings of Freedom emblem worn by the Survey Corps, a Secret Keeper key weapon charm and the rare One Hot Potato sticker.

In order to get the Attack on Titan skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard, you will need to purchase the tracker Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle for $19.99 USD from the in-game Item shop when the bundle arrives on January 20. This collab seems to be prominent for the developers and is also part of the first major update of 2022. The Vanguard update was pushed on Tuesday and it adds loads of new content and some bug fixes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Battle.net. Additionally, Call of Duty: Warzone is free to play on the aforementioned platforms.