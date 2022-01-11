Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.10 Patch Notes (Season 1 Reloaded)

Update 1.10 has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 1 Reloaded update for Vanguard, adding a ton of new content to the game. On PS4, this update weighs in at roughly 5.96 GB, and other platforms can expect a similar install size. PlayStation players are currently able to preload this update ahead of time, a benefit that PS4 and PS5 players usually receive with Call of Duty patches. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Vanguard update 1.10.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.10 Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER UPDATES Stability Several sources of packet burst have been identified and resolved

Several sources of Multiplayer crash errors have been identified and resolved

Xbox Series X players will no longer experience game crashing with CDN setting enabled

Playing with keyboard and mouse will no longer result in ‘controller needed’ message Spawns Spawn logic has been tuned to improve small maps with higher player counts

Adjusted spawn logic for Domination on Dome

Spawns in Control mode have been significantly adjusted to: Prevent out-of-map spawns on Tuscan Prevent spawning in the enemy’s line-of-sight on Bocage Prevent players from spawning directly on teammates

Weapons & Equipment: Bug Fixes Attack / Guard Dog kills now count towards Panzerfaust Camo Challenges

STG “Reptilian” Camo Weapon Challenge is now tracking Bloodthirsty kills

STG “Predatory” Camo Weapon Challenge is now tracking Multikills

Katana unlock Challenge is now tracking properly

3-Line Rifle can now be reloaded with the ZF4 3.5X Rifle Scope equipped

Addressed an issue that prevented the “Kill an Enemy While They Have a Spy Plane Active 5 Times” challenge from tracking in the Counter Measures career challenges

Addressed an issue where care packages would land out of reach when playing Armageddon on Tuscan and Daus Haus

Player selected camos will now appear during the match intro sequence

Locked Camos and attachments can no longer be swapped onto unlocked weapons

A bug resulting in missing Post-Match Flow has been fixed

A bug resulting in Type 100 Blueprint “Thunderhead” being invisibly in the pre-match countdown has been fixed Weapons & Equipment: Balancing Changes Weapons M1 Garand Reduced Recoil Type 99 Reduced Aim Flinch Reduced ADS Time Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used 3-Line Rifle Reduced ADS Time Kar98 Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used

Ammo Hollow Points Removed damage range penalties

Equipment Stun Grenade Reduced Stun Grenade damage in Hardcore modes Reduced how long players are affected by Stun Grenades Incendiary Grenade Damage has been reduced

Killstreaks Mortar Barrage Duration of Mortar Strike has been reduced Number of Mortar Strikes per streak has been reduced Addressed issue where Mortar Barrage deployment was inconsistent

Perks High Alert Slight delay added before Perk activates after being seen by an enemy Dauntless Gives immunity to fire and burning effects including Incendiary Rounds, Flamenaut, and lingering fire on the ground Fortified Reduces fire damage taken by 30% Reduces excessive damage of all explosives

Maps Polish pass to improve and fix player collision issues with map environments

Overall polish pass on Destructibles throughout all maps UI/UX “Seasonal Challenge” menu is now present in the Challenges tab

Players will no longer experience visual rank swapping between players in Private Matches

The Objective progression bar will no longer clips into reticles

Unintended distortion of MVP images has been fixed

The continuous post-game level-up animation when players reach Prestige 3 has been fixed

Store: menu navigation has improved when viewing and toggling between Bundles

ZOMBIES CONTENT UPDATE In Zombies, classic survival gameplay arrives in “Shi No Numa” this week with the new Void Objective for players who want to kill endless waves of zombies, watch the rounds go up, and grind weapon camos to their heart’s content. Explore Von List’s Office, a previously unavailable area that harbors narrative secrets and a mysterious new portal. Upgrade your Artifacts at the Tome of Rituals, equip three new Pack-a-Punch camos, build the Warmachine and Deathmachine at the Crafting Table, discover new narrative intel, and more. The Combat Shield also joins loadouts and the Mystery Box, and new weapon unlock challenges for the Katana and Welgun SMG are coming to Zombies. Get the full overview of everything included in this week’s update over at the Treyarch blog. Survival Gameplay Void Survival gameplay comes to “Shi No Numa” in the Void, accessed from Von List’s Office in Stalingrad. Rounds are advanced by defeating increasingly difficult endless waves of zombies, rather than by completing Objectives. After completing 3 rounds in the Void, players must choose to Flee or Survive. Choosing Survive continues to spawn waves of zombies until players choose to escape, or if the game ends when all players go down. Players earn 5,000 bonus Essence for every 3 rounds completed in the Void. After surviving 12 rounds in the Void, players earn a reward that prevents Perks from dropping below Tier II upon going down for the rest of the match. The Pack-a-Punch machine is available in “Shi No Numa” when in the Void. Players can return to Stalingrad to upgrade their Perks, Covenants, and Artifacts after surviving 3 rounds in the Void, and can return to the Void at any time.

Locations Von List’s Office Explore this previously closed-off area of Stalingrad to discover new narrative intel and the portal to the Void.

New Feature Tome of Rituals Invest Sacrificial Hearts at the new Tome of Rituals to upgrade Artifacts up to four tiers in-game.

Artifact Upgrades Frost Blast Tier I – Freezes normal and Special enemies for 3 seconds once they have been in the Frost Blast zone for 0.5 second. Tier II – Increases the Frost Blast radius by 100%. Tier III – Increases the number of charges from 1 to 3. Tier IV – Frozen normal enemies are insta-killed when damaged.

Energy Mine Tier I – Stuns normal and Special enemies hit by Energy Mine for 3 seconds. Tier II – Explodes 3 times in a row with a 0.75 second delay between explosions. Tier III – Increases the number of charges from 1 to 3. Tier IV – Increases the explosion radius by 66%.

Aether Shroud Tier I – Automatically reload weapons when activated. Tier II – Deal 500% bonus melee damage while active. Tier III – Gain 50% move speed while active. Duration extended from 5 seconds to 8 seconds. Tier IV – Increases the number of charges from 1 to 2.

Ring of Fire Tier I – Normal enemies inside the ring take damage equal to 2% of their max HP every second. Tier II – Players within the ring use ammo from stock. Tier III – Staying within the ring for up to 10 seconds increases the duration from 15 seconds to 20 seconds. Tier IV – Staying within the ring for up to 10 seconds increases your damage bonus from +50% to +75%.

Pack-a-Punch Camos Three unique camos added to the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Weapon camo will now change in appearance with each Pack-a-Punch upgrade up to Tier III.

Pre-Packed loot weapons will display Pack-a-Punch camos after being picked up from Sturmkreigers or the Mystery Box. Weapons Combat Shield Now available in Zombies loadouts and the Mystery Box. Mitigates a portion of damage from the direction the player is facing when raised. Cannot break. Protects the player’s back from partial rear damage when stowed.

Weapon Unlock Challenges New weapon unlock challenges added to Zombies for the Katana melee weapon and new Welgun SMG via Create-a-Class: Katana: In Zombies, get 5 rapid kills with a Melee weapon during 50 different Portal Objectives. Welgun: In Zombies, get 5 rapid Critical Kills with an SMG during 50 different Portal Objectives.

Support Weapons Warmachine and Deathmachine now available in the Support tab at the Crafting Table.

Of course, Season 1 Reloaded also brings a bunch of new Warzone content, but Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games will have more to share about that new content as Season 1 Reloaded draws nearer. The new content will be accessible in both Vanguard and Warzone on Thursday, January 13 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2022