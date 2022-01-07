COD Vanguard and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Release Date and What to Expect

Here is what you need to know about the rest of CoD Vanguard Season One.

January 6th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Call-of-Duty-Vanguard-Season-1-reloaded

Now that we are well into Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone and the New Year, Sledgehammer Games already have some content and needed updates planned in the near future for the current titles. As it is right now in CoD Vanguard and Warzone,  Season 1 Reloaded will be the upcoming interim update in this current season.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Reloaded release date

While there is no exact confirmed date for the mid-season update, we can expect that Season 1 Reloaded would drop on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. This is only speculative, however, given that Treyarch announced that the Zombies update will drop on that day. It would make sense to bundle in a sizeable update for that date given that there is less than a month left before this season concludes.

There will be more news to come as the days come closer to mid-January.

What to expect in CoD Vanguard and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Call-of-Duty-Vanguard-Season-One-Roadmap

What we should expect in this mid-season update is the rest of the content laid out in the Season 1 Roadmap. This would include Isabella, the final operator who is part of the Trident Task Force. If that is the case, that would mean this update would also come with the Welgun, which is the gun she’s holding in the promotional graphic.

As for the Zombies side of things, we should expect the Tome of Rituals, Von List’s Office, Support Killstreaks, and additional features. The latter should address things like weapon unlock challenges, new additions to Mystery Box weapons, server pausing, and using the Warmachine and Deathmachine in Der Anfang.

As for the previously mentioned content like the datamined Attack on Titan content, that is still to be confirmed other than from leaks.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Battle.net. Additionally, Call of Duty: Warzone is free to play on the aforementioned platforms.

