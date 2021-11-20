New Call of Duty: Warzone Map Delayed Alongside Vanguard Season One

A longer wait for Vanguard and Warzone players.

November 20th, 2021 by Weilong Mao

rsz_fdc69bewyac-lem

The release cycle for new contents to Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone is seeing a delay as opposed to their previously announced dates.

It’s been more than 10 days since Call of Duty Vanguard started hitting the shelves of game stores physically and digitally. Upon release, the game has generally seen mixed reception from gaming websites, with the rating dipping even lower amongst users of the game. Most of the criticisms leveled towards the game points at it being another stereotypical call of duty release, with a somewhat lacking zombie mode.

This perception towards Call of Duty Vanguard does not stand to benefit from the recent announcement that has been made on Twitter. Season 1 of Vanguard is expecting a delayed release date now on the 8th of December, this is the same for the new map that is to be released for Warzone Pacific. Owners of Vanguard can expect a day’s worth of exclusive access to the Warzone map, with open access being granted to every player on the 9th of December.

This is certainly different from the original roadmap that was released for the game back in late October. Where both the scheduled update to Vanguard and Warzone Pacific was slated to be released on the 2nd of December, as opposed to the recently announced release date, which is now almost a week later. The official Twitter account has not given any indications or reasons as to why their original launch date for those new contents had to be postponed.

Though it’d be difficult to suggest that the developers for the game would have any reasons to rush, considering the positive receptions that the Devs have supposedly received from their communities. The official blog for Call of Duty has noted Vanguard to be a success in “turning heads” from their player base and communities, where the developers are being lauded for the existing variety in multiplayer maps, and the singleplayer components of the game. Such reported results would seemingly contrast from the one received from outside aggregates, where concerns were raised as to a lack of variety and meaningful content that could keep the player base engaged for a long time to come.

That’s not to suggest a delay in updating Call of Duty Vanguard or Warzone would be to the benefit of the developers of the games themselves. Games like Warzone that runs on live service models rely on timely updates to keep the existing player base engaged with the game, whilst giving new players more reasons to come and try it for themselves. Vanguard players on the other hand will stand to gain new maps, weapons, and improvements to zombie mode from that first season’s worth of new content. Whether or not members of the Vanguard community are satisfied with the game in its existing state, it’s hard to imagine why players would want new features later, rather than sooner.

Call of Duty Vanguard is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net.

 

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Berlin multiplayer map Call of Duty: Vanguard November 18 Update Patch Notes
A new update has been released for Call of Duty: Vanguard today, November 18, and here’s the full list of...
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Call of Duty: Vanguard cover image. Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.07 Patch Notes
Shipment finally arrives in Vanguard.
Attack of the Fanboy
Call of Duty Vanguard key art Call of Duty Vanguard Update 1.06 Patch Notes
Could new Zombies content be on its way?
Attack of the Fanboy
Captain America and Indiana Jones Vanguard Captain America and Indiana Jones Leaked for Call of Duty: Vanguard
Fortune And Glory Kid, Fortune And Glory!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy