New Call of Duty: Warzone Map Delayed Alongside Vanguard Season One

The release cycle for new contents to Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone is seeing a delay as opposed to their previously announced dates.

It’s been more than 10 days since Call of Duty Vanguard started hitting the shelves of game stores physically and digitally. Upon release, the game has generally seen mixed reception from gaming websites, with the rating dipping even lower amongst users of the game. Most of the criticisms leveled towards the game points at it being another stereotypical call of duty release, with a somewhat lacking zombie mode.

This perception towards Call of Duty Vanguard does not stand to benefit from the recent announcement that has been made on Twitter. Season 1 of Vanguard is expecting a delayed release date now on the 8th of December, this is the same for the new map that is to be released for Warzone Pacific. Owners of Vanguard can expect a day’s worth of exclusive access to the Warzone map, with open access being granted to every player on the 9th of December.

Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8. Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/GnnYCp6g75 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 19, 2021

This is certainly different from the original roadmap that was released for the game back in late October. Where both the scheduled update to Vanguard and Warzone Pacific was slated to be released on the 2nd of December, as opposed to the recently announced release date, which is now almost a week later. The official Twitter account has not given any indications or reasons as to why their original launch date for those new contents had to be postponed.

Though it’d be difficult to suggest that the developers for the game would have any reasons to rush, considering the positive receptions that the Devs have supposedly received from their communities. The official blog for Call of Duty has noted Vanguard to be a success in “turning heads” from their player base and communities, where the developers are being lauded for the existing variety in multiplayer maps, and the singleplayer components of the game. Such reported results would seemingly contrast from the one received from outside aggregates, where concerns were raised as to a lack of variety and meaningful content that could keep the player base engaged for a long time to come.

That’s not to suggest a delay in updating Call of Duty Vanguard or Warzone would be to the benefit of the developers of the games themselves. Games like Warzone that runs on live service models rely on timely updates to keep the existing player base engaged with the game, whilst giving new players more reasons to come and try it for themselves. Vanguard players on the other hand will stand to gain new maps, weapons, and improvements to zombie mode from that first season’s worth of new content. Whether or not members of the Vanguard community are satisfied with the game in its existing state, it’s hard to imagine why players would want new features later, rather than sooner.

