Another day, another drop of info that indicates Call of Duty is releasing a new battle royale mode in the near future. VGC is claiming “development sources” have informed them that the Warzone mode not only exists, but will deploy in early March.

A new Call of Duty battle royale is likely coming early March with a free-to-play standalone version.

Since Season 2 dropped in Modern Warfare last week players have been wondering what the new locked game mode could be. Some players have actually found themselves glitched into the early tutorial, and enterprising data-miners have found files in the game that point towards the an upcoming battle royale mode.

If VGC’s sources are to be believed, then it appears Warzone will be a free addition to existing Modern Warfare owners. Anyone who doesn’t own Modern Warfare will be able to play as well, because the standalone launch of Warzone will be free-to-play. Standalone players will be given the “option” to upgrade to the full Modern Warfare package, and progression in Warzone will likely be synced up with the existing battle pass.

We don’t have much more information at this time, but at this junction it seems Warzone is indeed a real product coming soon. VGC’s sources claim the marketing for Warzone will begin this week, so once this open secret is officially confirmed we’ll report all the pertinent details here.

- This article was updated on:February 17th, 2020