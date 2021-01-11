The Stim Glitch is Ruining Call of Duty: Warzone

The past few weeks have not been kind to Call of Duty: Warzone. The release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was supposed to bring an exciting injection of new content into Verdansk, but it seems that there’s a new problem with Warzone every other week now. The DMR 14 has taken over the meta, the most recent balance patch has been met with more criticism than praise, and now, the infamous stim glitch has returned to Warzone for a third time.

The infinite stim glitch allows players to regenerate health indefinitely, which understandably causes issues in a game like Call of Duty: Warzone. The stim shot item restores players to full health, but it normally has a limited number of uses. Using this glitch, players can now take advantage of the stim shot’s healing properties to win matches.

The stim won’t keep someone alive through a barrage of bullets from enemy players, but it heals enough to negate damage from the poisonous gas outside of the circle. Honest players are forced to either quit the match or let the circle slowly close on them and kill them, only to find out that their final opponent was sitting safely in a building way outside of the safe zone healing themselves constantly with an infinite supply of stim shots.

Players are naturally upset about this glitch, but many people are even more upset with the current state of the game. Warzone has been facing countless issues over the past few weeks from game-breaking bugs to overpowered weapons, and now the stim glitch is back yet again. This glitch first appeared last October before showing up again in November after it was supposedly fixed. Now, it’s back for the third time, and people are not happy. Something seems to break with every major update, and with a giant anniversary update rumored to be scheduled for March, the development team is likely already swamped with work. Activision has not yet commented on the stim glitch, but a fix will most likely be released within the next week or two.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:January 11th, 2021