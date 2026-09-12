A woman who posts on TikTok as Barbiely_official (@barbiely_official) said she left a nail appointment in Federal Way, Washington, angry after she believed a nearby technician spoke about her in Vietnamese. In a video that she said later drew about 4.6 million views, she sat in her car and said her adrenaline was “out the roof.” She also said she needed to “calm down” because her heart was beating so fast.

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She identified the business as Infinity Nail Bar and said the nail technician involved was Natalie. On-screen text and photos in her first video also showed a Google Maps listing, the salon’s exterior, and the address 33529 8th Ave S. She said she is mixed Vietnamese and understands the language, which is why she rarely gets her nails done in salons.

She said she had gone in for a change after years of doing her nails at home. She claimed she asked the front desk for Wi-Fi so she could load an inspiration photo, was told only the boss knew the new password, and then asked her technician for a color chart. She said the photo later loaded on her phone, and that is when the neighboring technician commented Vietnamese.

Salon management posts an apology after the videos spread

Barbiely_official said she translated the comment as, “If you have a photo on your phone, then just go with that shade. Why would you have her go pick out the color chart for you?” She said the technician also called her indecisive. She stated she looked over and said, “I understand Vietnamese. Watch what you’re saying about me.”

In a follow-up TikTok video captioned as Part 2, she said she started recording after that confrontation. The clip shows her asking, “Oh, what’s your name, ma’am?” The technician, who is off camera at first, replies that she did not talk to her and was talking to her own client. The customer answers, “You weren’t talking to her, you were talking to me.”

She pressed the technician again and said, “Girl, stop lying. I speak Vietnamese.” In the same clip, the technician later says she does not want to talk to her. Barbiely_official then asks other staff if there is a manager or owner on site, and is told there is not. She asks for a discount and points to a new customer promotion.

She then asks to speak with the man who checked her in. In the video, she explains the Wi-Fi delay, the color chart, and the Vietnamese remark. She tells him the technician then refused to give her name. In that clip, the employee offers 10% off. In her first video, she said he first offered about 20%, that she later asked for 30% when she paid, and that he agreed and said he would tell his boss.

She also said the employee told her the owner had a policy that staff were not allowed to speak Vietnamese in front of clients. She said she repeated the Vietnamese remark to him and that he apologized. In her first video, she added that she had a separate bad experience at another salon two weeks earlier and an older visit in which she claimed a technician said she did not look like she tipped.

Infinity Nail Bar later posted a photo statement on TikTok from @infinitynailbar titled “A MESSAGE OF SALON MANAGEMENT.” The salon said it was “truly sorry that her experience left her feeling uncomfortable, disrespected, and unwelcome.” It said management reached out to the client privately, addressed the team member, and took “appropriate corrective action.”

The statement said salon policy is that “clients must never be discussed disrespectfully in any language.” It added that staff may use the language they are most comfortable with, but that when a conversation involves a guest or their service, the guest should be included in a language they understand whenever reasonably possible.

Some viewers said they use translation tools in salons. One commenter wrote, “I use Google translate and turn on the mic.” Another said, “they are always so rude too and expect huge tips.” A third wrote, “It is disrespectful to talk in another language on purpose bc you know the person doesn’t understand. Just really rude behavior.”

Other commenters said the remark did not sound that severe to them. One wrote, “I understand the principal but the comment was not that bad.” Barbiely_official later wrote in a comment that English translations can sound milder than the original Vietnamese. She said the remark “was VERY condescending and rude,” that the technician cut her off and said “I don’t want to talk to you,” and that this is when she asked for a manager.

Another wrote, “I think you over reacted. She said you’re indecisive. I’m curious if you have ever worked in customer service before? I’ve worked as a server for 25 years. We definitely talk about our customers. it’s just part of the job.” Debates about customer service expectations in nail salons are not uncommon, as seen when an Albuquerque woman confronted a salon after an employee let another customer cut in line.

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