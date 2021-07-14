Company of Heroes 3 System Requirements Are a Big Step Up From CoH2

Relic Entertainment announced Company of Heroes 3 yesterday, and although it won’t release until late 2022, you’ve got plenty of time to ensure your computer parts are up to the test. The free pre-alpha build is available until August, and its system requirements published on the Steam Page show a big change from the previous game.

While 2013’s Company of Heroes 2 requires the bare minimum of 2 GB of RAM, an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, and a GPU equivalent to the Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT, things have unsurprisingly takes a step up for the sequel.

While it doesn’t ask for the best graphics card available, you’ll at least need a graphics card equivalent to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060. AMD is strangely absent from the requirements, but the alternative from them would be the Radeon RX 580. You’ll also need at least 8 GB of RAM, and a processor on par with an Intel Core i5 8400, such as the AMD Ryzen 5 2600.

Relic notes that these Alpha system requirements “are not indicative of the final system requirements”, so it’s very likely these could change. If people meeting the minimum specs are still hitting triple figure frame rates, requirements may as well decrease.

Minimum

CPU – Intel Core i5 8400 or Ryzen 5 2600

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit

RAM – 8 GB

Recommended

CPU – Intel Core i7 8700 or Ryzen 7 1700X

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56

OS – Windows 10 64-Bit

RAM – 8 GB

The pre-alpha preview only requires 4 GB of storage space, but with its predecessor taking up 30 GB, it could be significantly more when Company of Heroes 3 is finalised.

You can get yourself a free copy of the pre-alpha preview on Steam right now by going to their official website and making a free account. Just make an account, link it to your Steam account and you can play the game in minutes.