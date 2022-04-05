Custom Characters Aren’t Available in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Looks like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga owners will not be able to use customized characters anymore. A lot of players are upset about this missing feature, and the developers have not released any further updates about it. Many players hope custom characters come back in an update or even as part of some DLC down the road.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released today, and a lot of players are already playing through many of the acclaimed classics of the Star Wars franchise. The game already has an 83/100 review on Metacritic, and a lot of the reviews on Steam are positive. A lot of players do not pay attention to the games of the LEGO franchise, but there is certainly a market for them, and releases like this one keep proving the point.

Last Month, the TT Games Twitter profile confirmed that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will not have character customization. Something that many players were excited to experience at launch, even though in an interview back in 2019 they confirmed having this feature back. TT Games’ statement let everyone know that features change through a game’s development, and sadly this was the case. The game has over 300 unique characters and vehicles but that did not make a lot of players happy.

Hi! We'd like to address this point directly. This interview was from 2019, and sometimes features change throughout development. We can confirm that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t have character customisation, but we do have 300+ characters for you to choose from. — TT Games (@TTGames) March 24, 2022

Many players were expressing their disappointment about this missing feature. A lot of them were excited to create their custom characters and carry a lightsaber across their adventures. Now, this is not a possibility, and many fans of the LEGO franchise are upset with the lack of communication with their fans. Some fans even said that they would not be as disappointed as they are if they brought the characters they wanted. Turns out, that some fans are not happy with some of the characters in the game.

Some are hoping for a DLC or update that manages to bring this feature back, although the developers have neither confirmed nor denied this possibility. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga just launched, so it is too early to know if they will launch a DLC that brings this feature back, so players will have to wait and see what happens. If you are not sure about buying the game, do not forget to check our review.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.