Cyberpunk 2077 Is Already Being Discounted Heavily At Multiple Retailers

Cyberpunk 2077 was long one of the most anticipated games for a lot of people, but it managed to be a major disappointment for many when it finally launched last month. This led to really unprecedented situations like the PlayStation Store giving full refunds and delisting the game digitally. There are still plenty of people who would like to still play the game, especially if they have a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S that would at least improve some over the last-generation consoles that were nearly unplayable. You might have thought it would be awhile before we saw big discounts on a game as big as this, but they have already started.

Best Buy started the festivities this weekend with a sale on a lot of their games, which included Cyberpunk 2077 being discounted to $29.99, which is essentially 50% off the retail price of $59.99. As they do, Amazon pretty quickly pricematched this and also had it up for $29.99.

Unfortunately, the $29.99 sale appears to have ended for both, but that doesn’t mean it still isn’t on sale for a good price. As of right now, Best Buy has Cyberpunk 2077 for $5 more than it was this weekend at $34.99. Amazon has also pricematched this one as well, so you can choose to get on sale from either retailer.