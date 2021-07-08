Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting Its Biggest Update Yet Very Soon

Now that Cyberpunk 2077 is in a satisfactory state, the studio can go ahead with more attractive updates that add things to the game – rather than fixing the things already in the game. And that seems to be precisely what they’re doing, with leaked marketing materials suggesting something big is coming to Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 might have teased its incoming DLC a little early, with a short video intended for Instagram and Youtube advertising “the biggest update yet”. Be sure to check out the video at the end of this article.

Amongst the content coming to the game via DLC is, we’re led to believe, a new romance option for the Panam character, and possibly also a bunch of content that was cut from the original release due to release date crunching. The character Jackie Welles could also feature in the added material, as his actor Jason Hightower has previously discussed the possibility. I mean – it doesn’t really end good for him in the story, but this is a video game, anything is possible.

So, this new huge update could very well refer to a yet unrevealed paid DLC, or the previously announced raft of free updates. CDPR did a similar thing regarding the free updates with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, covering things like aesthetic options, combat animations, and minor extra quests and contracts. The advert ends with the promise of “and there’s more to come!” – which hopefully means brilliant gameplay, and not further bugs and glitches.

I did manage to finish the game when it came out on a mid end PC, but it was with a lot of tweaks and basically making the game as pixelated as it can be, but I still enjoyed the actual story and the immersion the Night City offered. However, I did have my fair share of bugs and glitches throughout my playthrough.

Speaking of bugs and glitches, while Cyberpunk 2077 is now back on sale on the PlayStation Store, following its removal almost immediately after it was released, the game’s really not worth your time or money on a base PlayStation 4. And here’s the new, leaked, DLC-suggesting video below.