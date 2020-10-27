Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date Pushed to December in Latest Delay for CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially been delayed again. This latest delay moves the release date for Cyberpunk 2077 three weeks forward to December 10th. That brings the additional time you’ll be waiting to play CD Projekt’s latest to 21 long days. Adam Badowski & Marcin Iwinski issued a statement announcing and apologizing for the delay which they’re chalking up the sheer task of getting the game ready for multiple platforms.

“The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it while working from home… we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly.” The developers say that they undercalculated how long it would take to make improvements set for release in the Day 0 patch.

While you will need to wait just a little longer to play one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020, it could be worse. At lease there still hitting the 2020 release window, especially considering what a year that 2020 has been. While it’s unclear whether all of those versions will make it out for the December 10th date, that’s the only one you can mark on your calendar at this point.

It sounds like CD Projekt isn’t going to be releasing the game if it isn’t up to snuff. The developers complete their address to fans telling them that “We feel we have an amazing game on our hands and are willing to make every decision, even the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a video game you’ll fall in love with.”