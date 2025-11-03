Dallas newlyweds return from dinner only to find a baboon ‘defecating on his suitcase’ in a devastating honeymoon disaster

A couple from Dallas had their South African honeymoon ruined by baboons after they forgot to lock their hotel room door. TikTok user Kendall posted a video about what happened, and more than 130,000 people have watched it. She wants other travelers to learn from her mistake.

Recommended Videos

According to Bro Bible, Kendall and her husband picked a safari hotel for their honeymoon. The hotel workers told them something important when they arrived. They said to lock the doors every single time they left their room. The couple did this for most of their trip and made sure their room was always locked.

But one night, they forgot. They came back from eating dinner and saw some baboons near their room. Kendall thought it was no big deal. Then her husband opened the door, and they got a huge shock. “When my husband opened the door, one was defecating on his suitcase,” Kendall said in her TikTok video. The baboons ran away as soon as they saw the couple.

This is what happens when wild animals crash your honeymoon

What they saw inside was really bad. Kendall said the room looked “like a tornado went through our room.” The baboons had made a huge mess. There was poop all over the place. The animals had opened drawers and taken things. It was clear they had been busy while the couple was gone.

The baboons did more than just mess things up. They drank everything in the mini bar until it was empty. They also found and ate 200 fiber pills. The whole room was destroyed, but at least the furniture was still okay, and nothing was broken.

The good news was that the hotel knew what to do. Kendall said this kind of thing happens a lot at the hotel. “Apparently this happens a lot, so they knew exactly what to do,” she explained. The hotel did not charge them any money because the furniture was fine. But Kendall and her husband gave extra money to the workers who cleaned up the mess.

Kendall said the whole thing was her fault. “Don’t be like us. Remember to lock your doors. You have nobody to blame but yourselves for this,” she told people watching her video.

She still thinks people should go on safari honeymoons, but they need to listen to what the hotel tells them. While wedding planning and honeymoon registries can come with their own set of challenges, having wild animals break into your room is something most couples never think about.

A lot of people left comments on the video with their own stories. One person said, “My aunt was almost killed by a Baboon on her safari.” Another wrote: “This happened to me too. They stole some of my clothes and the only hat I brought.” At least this couple’s engagement story went more smoothly than their honeymoon trip.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy