Dead Space Collaboration Coming to Fortnite in Next Update

Fortnite players may get the highly awaited collaboration many have dreamt of since its leak a couple of months ago. A recent Twitter post from a well-known Fortnite leaker hints at an unexpected addition in the next Fortnite update if his source is correct.

On January 16, ShinnaBR, a known Fortnite leaker, made a tweet regarding the content that, according to him, will come in the next Fortnite update. Among them is a collaboration many have waited for since its leak in 2022. According to ShiinaBR’s tweet, the highly awaited Dead Space collaboration will come in Fortnite’s next update if his source is correct.

What to expect in tomorrow's update:



– Dead Space collaboration, if leak is correct

– Rift Warden Stellan Skin

– Encrypted Crew Skin

– New Weekly Quests

– Doom Slayer Midseason Drop

– Information for next content updates

– *MAYBE* Concert Items for The Kid Laroi

– And even more! pic.twitter.com/vSivvVObgd — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 16, 2023

Besides the Dead Space collaboration, according to ShiinaBR, the next Fortnite update will also add some new content to the game. The next Fortnite update will bring new weekly quests, a Rift Warden Stellan skin, an Encrypted Crew skin, DOOM Slayer, more information about upcoming updates, and much more.

This Dead Space collaboration is perfect as the new Dead Space Remake will release on January 27. Many horror fans are eagerly waiting for this remake. The Callisto Protocol promised to bring what horror fans needed, but its repetitive gameplay and dozens of bugs and performance issues scared away many players who were expecting the birth of a new horror franchise.

The Callisto Protocol featured many elements from Dead Space, but that was not enough for players to stick around while the game struggled to perform on mid to high-end computers. Recent updates have improved the game’s performance, but most gamers left the game without any intention of coming back.

Fortnite players have received many collaborations from other franchises, and with this new Dead Space collaboration, many gamers will make their dreams come true. Not too long ago, Fortnite released the DOOM Slayer and Geralt of Rivia skins, and many fans of both franchises were excited about their favorite gaming icons coming to Fortnite. If this leaker is correct about his claim, more players will come back to the Battle Royale title to play as Isaac Clark from one of the best horror games in recent history.

Fortnite players are eager to have this skin in their collection, so do not be surprised if you keep bumping into this upcoming skin when it comes out.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023