Death Stranding Director’s Cut Announced For PS5

Death Stranding released back in 2019 from Kojima Productions and easily became one of the most divisive games of the modern gaming era. The game won multiple Game of the Year awards, while also being hated by others as well. The game released exclusively for PS4 at first, then later coming to PC, leaving people wondering if the game would ever get a PS5 upgrade. That answer finally came today with the announcement of Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

The E3 festivities unofficially kicked off today with Geoff Keighley’s own Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event, which has been full of different announcements. He also had a surprise guest with his good friend Hideo Kojima, who spoke with him for a couple minutes. While he didn’t reveal anything really about his next game, we were given a trailer for what ended up being Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

The short trailer had us confused at first whether this was DLC or something more, as you see Norman Reedus’ Sam Bridges walking into a room and picking up a box off a shelf. He then places it down and flips over before getting inside of it. This was definitely a bit of a nod to the Metal Gear Solid series, which has us wondering what this could be.

That was answered at the end with the announcement of it being Death Stranding Director’s Cut and being listed as for PS5. We have no idea when this will be coming or what it will actually include other than it bringing to the game to PS5. It’ll be interesting to see if there will be any new content or not and how much better it will run on the current generation hardware.