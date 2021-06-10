Defend Your Village from Ragnarök in Tribes of Midgard Next Month

Take a pinch of Diablo, mix it with a bit of Don’t Starve, and you’ll get Tribes of Midgard from Norsfell and Gearbox Publishing, a Viking coop “action-survival” game coming next month. Shown off during todays Summer Game Fest presentation, the game sports a colorful, almost graphic-novel-esque aesthetic, and will allow up to 10 friends to work together to defend their village from the world ending calamity – Ragnarök.

Tribes of Midgard launches July 27th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

Tribes of Midgard will arrive July 27th on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game is being billed as an “action-survival” title due to its clever blending of ARPG and contemporary survival. The core loop is pretty simple in practice: you (and up to nine of your friends) venture out into the wilds to slay foes and collect resources before night falls. You then use those materials to bolster your village’s defenses and stave off an onslaught of viscous Helthings.

There’s a more session-driven Saga Mode for those who just want to drop-in and out, and a proper Endless Mode for the true Jomsvikings in the long-house. According to the press release from Gearbox Publishing, players can look forward to:

An Ever-Changing World to Explore: A vast, procedurally-generated world filled with ancient relics, daunting dungeons and treacherous enemy camps. Midgard’s regions are home to unique weather effects that impact your survival, and during the game’s day-night cycle, fearsome foes emerge in the darkness.

: Classic Top-Down Combat: Hack-and-slashing Viking action with an isometric look and feel, built in a stunning 3D environment.

Progression, Loot and Treasure: A rewarding progression system based on leveling up across eight specialized classes, crafting and looting stronger weapons and armor, and collecting over 30 different rune modifiers that can make you the ultimate Viking warrior.

Tribes of Midgard will launch on July 27th with two editions. The Standard will cost $19.99, and the Deluxe will come with platform-exclusive armor, weapons and pets for $29.98 on Steam, and $29.99 on the PlayStation Store. Why there’s a one cent difference is beyond me. Perhaps Sony needs the extra coin to pay their tithe to Odin? Either way, the game is up for preorder here. Be sure to check out the trailer below and tell us what you think in the comments.

