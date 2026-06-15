Anti-discrimination monitors flagged a live World Cup broadcast feed, and FIFA is reviewing an Australian referee’s controversial hand sign

FIFA is currently investigating Australian referee Shaun Evans after he was caught on camera performing a hand gesture that has sparked significant backlash during a 2026 World Cup match. The incident occurred during the lopsided 7-1 victory for Germany over Curaçao in Houston on Sunday. While the match itself was a historic milestone as the first World Cup game ever hosted in the city, the focus quickly shifted away from the impressive scoreline and toward the VAR room where Evans was stationed.

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According to BroBible, Evans, was part of the video assistant referee team supporting the main referee on the field, Jalal Jayed. As the broadcast provided viewers with a rare look inside the high-stakes environment of the VAR room, cameras captured Evans flashing an OK sign.

The gesture in question is widely recognized as a standard sign for approval, but it has also been co-opted by various groups in recent years, leading to intense scrutiny whenever it appears on a global stage. According to Fare, an anti-discrimination watchdog that works alongside FIFA, the signal is “used as a ‘white power’ symbol in global far-right circles.”

Why FIFA Opened an Investigation

The organization points to the origins of this association, which began as a 4chan trolling campaign in 2017 intended to subvert the meaning of the gesture. Over time, the symbol was adopted by individuals who actually peddle in white supremacy, which has made it a lightning rod for controversy. It is a tough situation because the same hand sign is also the primary component of the Circle Game, a widely known and mostly harmless prank where individuals try to trick others into looking at the gesture held below the waist.

It is entirely possible that Evans was simply engaging in a bit of lighthearted behavior while he thought he was off the clock or just having a moment of fun during his spotlight in the VAR room. Nevertheless, the optics are difficult to manage for an official at an event of this magnitude. FIFA is reportedly “looking for answers” from the Australian referee as it conducts a formal investigation into the incident.

Australian Shaun Evans just pulled the move of all moves from the VAR room at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/0HK0dWrE11 — Matt Vandenberg (@M1D3V) June 15, 2026

The organization has not yet released an official statement regarding the potential fallout, but the impact of the investigation is already visible. In the three matches that followed the Germany versus Curaçao showdown, broadcast cameras were notably absent from the VAR room, suggesting that officials are being much more cautious about what the public sees behind the scenes.

This is a precarious spot for Evans, who has been a respected figure in the sport for quite some time. He made his World Cup debut in Qatar in 2022 and was clearly viewed as a top-tier official to be invited back for this year’s tournament. There is now a genuine possibility that his involvement in the 2026 World Cup could come to a premature end depending on how FIFA decides to handle the fallout from this investigation.

The tournament itself has been a massive undertaking, relying on a small army of officials to keep the games running smoothly. There are nearly 175 rules officials currently working the tournament, including 52 center referees, 88 assistant referees, and 30 video assistants like Evans. The selection process is rigorous, and these individuals are chosen because they have proven they have what it takes to perform under immense pressure on the biggest sporting stage on the planet.

One official, Omar Abdulkadir Artan from Somalia, was notably denied access to the United States before the tournament even began due to alleged ties to terrorism, which shows just how high the stakes are for the integrity of the event. As for the match that triggered the controversy, it was a massive day for Houston. The game at Houston Stadium drew a crowd of 68,021, with the vast majority of fans cheering on Germany.

It was a special day for Curaçao, as it marked the nation’s first-ever appearance in a World Cup match.

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