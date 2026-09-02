A Delta passenger says she paid big for travel perks but was turned away from the Sky Club over her ticket type.

A Delta passenger’s complaint about airport lounge access is getting attention after she said she paid hundreds of dollars for a very short flight and still could not enter the Delta Sky Club. The dispute comes as airline lounge rules have become a sore spot for travelers who pay for premium credit cards but still run into ticket restrictions at the door, a frustration that has also surfaced in airport lounge disputes where one small detail changed the entire trip.

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The traveler, TikToker @gabipowel, said in a video that she paid $800 for a basic ticket from West Palm Beach to Atlanta, a flight she described as only about one hour. She also said she pays “$900 a year” for her Amex Platinum card and expected that to count for lounge access.

She criticized Delta over the price of the ticket and the lounge restriction, saying she paid $800 for a basic one-hour flight from West Palm to Atlanta and still was not allowed into the “Delta Sky Lounge” because of the fare type. She also pointed to the cost of her Amex Platinum card, saying, “It’s just not right.”

The price of the ticket was not the part Delta appeared to care about

Delta’s own Sky Club rules say customers traveling on Delta Main Basic tickets are not permitted access to the Sky Club. American Express also says eligible Platinum Card Members traveling on Delta Main Basic, also known as Basic Economy, do not have access to the Delta Sky Club benefit. In other words, a high price can still sit inside a restricted fare bucket, much like other airline perks where the fine print matters more than what a traveler thought they bought.

@gabipowel Iike come on.. starting with only 10 lounge visits… to not being able to go in with a “basic” ticket because I got a “deal” on my flight ?? ONE HOUR FLIGHT FOR OVER $800 like wtf Delta….. ♬ original sound – Gabi Powel



That detail is what made the TikTok split viewers. Some people focused on the rules. One commenter wrote, “Sounds like reading the restrictions of basic could’ve avoided this. Never buy basic.” Another said, “Well if you’re an AMEX Platinum cardholder you should already know basic economy tickets are excluded.”

Others were less focused on the lounge and more confused by the fare itself. “Why would you pay $800 to fly for one hour? Did I hear that right?” one person asked. Another added, “I think the $800 ticket is the real problem & how/why it happened.” A separate commenter wrote, “All the airline companies and perks are going downhill.”

There was also debate over the credit card details. One viewer said, “You need a Delta Reserve card, not a Delta platinum card,” while another pushed back on the annual-fee claim, writing, “Honey, your math is not mathing. The Delta Amx is not $900.” The TikToker’s original point, however, was not only about the card. It was about paying what she viewed as a premium total cost and still being treated like a restricted-fare customer.

Delta has also been tightening and reorganizing lounge access rules in recent years. Its current materials say Main Basic does not include Sky Club access, mileage earning, Medallion credit, upgrades, preferred seats, same-day confirmed changes, or same-day standby. Delta’s fare pages also frame Main Basic as a lower-frills option even when the final price is not necessarily low.

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