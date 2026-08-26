N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas has secured the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate in Oklahoma, setting up a general election showdown against Republican nominee Representative Kevin Hern, The Hill reported. The results, provided by Decision Desk HQ, confirm that the democratic socialist and nurse emerged victorious after a competitive primary process.

Recommended Videos

This race reached its conclusion following a June runoff, as neither candidate managed to capture more than half of the vote during the initial primary. Thomas entered that runoff with significant momentum, having captured 45 percent of the vote compared to the 24 percent secured by her opponent, lawyer Jim Priest.

Her win signals a continued trend for the left flank of the Democratic Party, which has seen progressive candidates achieve several notable victories throughout this primary cycle. For context, this follows the recent success of state Representative Angie Nixon, another democratic socialist who secured the Democratic nomination for the Florida Senate last week.

Thomas has made her political platform clear to voters throughout the campaign

As reported by The Oklahoman earlier this month, she identifies as a democratic socialist and supports policies such as universal childcare and Medicare for All. She expressed her perspective on the direction of the country during an interview with NonDoc last month. She stated, “They’re wanting a different vision, and I have a different vision as a progressive myself.” She further added, “Most countries that have socialism, they are thriving.”

a self described democratic socialist, N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, won the oklahoma democratic primary for the united states senate. to be clear she is not a member of DSA nor is she endorsed by any oklahoma chapters. that being said congratulations to her and best of luck.🌹 pic.twitter.com/DoHsqb9gJ5 — aspen🌹🏴 (@Aspen1921) August 26, 2026

The primary campaign featured a distinct debate over strategy and electability within a state that has historically leaned toward the Republican Party. Priest argued that a more moderate approach would be necessary to bridge the gap in a ruby state. He expressed skepticism regarding the viability of a progressive candidate during the general election.

“We’re talking about Oklahoma, and even though Trump’s popularity has declined considerably since the last election, people still are center-road [in their] politics, for the most part,” he told NonDoc. He also noted, “My personal opinion is that Jasmine Thomas cannot win in the fall, and I can because I will appeal to crossover voters.”

Looking ahead to November, the path for any Democratic candidate in Oklahoma remains difficult. The Senate seat, which was previously occupied by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, is widely expected to stay under Republican control. History supports this expectation, as Oklahoma has not elected a Democrat to the upper chamber of Congress since Senator David Boren, who concluded his tenure in 1994.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy