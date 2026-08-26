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Image by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0. Via Wikimedia Commons, and N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas for U.S. Senate 2026.
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Democratic socialist N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas wins Democratic senate primary in Oklahoma, and she’ll be facing Kevin Hern in November

Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
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Published: Aug 26, 2026 02:30 pm

N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas has secured the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate in Oklahoma, setting up a general election showdown against Republican nominee Representative Kevin Hern, The Hill reported. The results, provided by Decision Desk HQ, confirm that the democratic socialist and nurse emerged victorious after a competitive primary process.

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This race reached its conclusion following a June runoff, as neither candidate managed to capture more than half of the vote during the initial primary. Thomas entered that runoff with significant momentum, having captured 45 percent of the vote compared to the 24 percent secured by her opponent, lawyer Jim Priest.

Her win signals a continued trend for the left flank of the Democratic Party, which has seen progressive candidates achieve several notable victories throughout this primary cycle. For context, this follows the recent success of state Representative Angie Nixon, another democratic socialist who secured the Democratic nomination for the Florida Senate last week.

Thomas has made her political platform clear to voters throughout the campaign

As reported by The Oklahoman earlier this month, she identifies as a democratic socialist and supports policies such as universal childcare and Medicare for All. She expressed her perspective on the direction of the country during an interview with NonDoc last month. She stated, “They’re wanting a different vision, and I have a different vision as a progressive myself.” She further added, “Most countries that have socialism, they are thriving.”

The primary campaign featured a distinct debate over strategy and electability within a state that has historically leaned toward the Republican Party. Priest argued that a more moderate approach would be necessary to bridge the gap in a ruby state. He expressed skepticism regarding the viability of a progressive candidate during the general election.

“We’re talking about Oklahoma, and even though Trump’s popularity has declined considerably since the last election, people still are center-road [in their] politics, for the most part,” he told NonDoc. He also noted, “My personal opinion is that Jasmine Thomas cannot win in the fall, and I can because I will appeal to crossover voters.”

Looking ahead to November, the path for any Democratic candidate in Oklahoma remains difficult. The Senate seat, which was previously occupied by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, is widely expected to stay under Republican control. History supports this expectation, as Oklahoma has not elected a Democrat to the upper chamber of Congress since Senator David Boren, who concluded his tenure in 1994.

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Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep writes about US and global politics with five years of experience under the belt. While he's not keeping up with the latest happenings at the Capitol Hill, you can find him grinding rank in one of the Valve MOBAs.