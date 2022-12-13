Dendro Keqing? New Alhaitham Leaks Confirm His Gameplay

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.4 beta is already live, which means that new leaks, showcasing more of the game’s upcoming modes and playable characters, are surfacing daily. With that said, among the characters set to debut during the upcoming version, 5-star Dendro sword user Alhaitham took on the spotlight, partly thanks to the fact that his leaked set closely resembles that of another fan-favorite, 5-star Electro Sword User Keqing.

According to the leaked description of Alhaitham’s kit featured on Project Amber, Alhaitaham will be an on-field main DPS whose set will indeed be strikingly similar to Keqing’s, thanks to his ability to make use of his Elemental Skill, Universality: An Elaboration on Form, in order to dash forward, deal massive amounts of Dendro damage and then enable his weapon with the element for a set amount of time.

You can check out a full showcase of Alhaitahm’s set below, courtesy of leaker Yukizero on Twitter:

As you could see above, his Elemental Burst, Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena, on the other hand, will allow him to deal massive ounces of Dendro damage, and then, in set scenarios, once again imbue his weapon. You can check out a full breakdown of Alhaitham’s already-mentioned leaked Elemental Skill and Burst below, based on their descriptions featured on Project Amber:

Normal/Charged Attacks (Sword of Hetuvidya): Alhaitham can perform up to 5 timed sword strikes, a series of charged slashes, and a plunging stab.

Elemental Skill (Universality: An Elaboration on Form): Alhaitham either rushes forward or to a specific point, dealing massive elemental damage and then creating a Chisel-Light Mirror, which will imbue his normal and charged attacks with Dendro for a set amount of time.

Elemental Burst (Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena): Creates a field that will deal multiple instances of Dendro damage in quick succession. If any Chisel-Light Mirrors were expended during the Burst, new ones will be generated to take their place.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022