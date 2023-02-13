Despite Player Complaints, Modern Warfare 2 Was January’s Best-Selling Game

Most Modern Warfare 2 players would make you believe the game is dying. Across social media, many Twitter users and known sources complain about the game’s current state, showing graphs and metrics proving the downfall of the title. A known Call of Duty reporter shared something that may change the narrative around the game.

On February 13, the official CharlieIntel Twitter profile posted about Modern Warfare 2 sales, showing how the game sold compared to other titles in January. According to the tweet, Modern Warfare 2 was January’s best-selling game, surpassing titles like Dead Space, Fire Emblem Engage, Forspoken, and Fifa 23. The image does not specify sales numbers, but it is still impressive, considering the excitement and anticipation that Dead Space brought to gaming.

Modern Warfare II remained the best selling game in the US in January. pic.twitter.com/VMKXwhB51U — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 13, 2023

Modern Warfare 2 launched in 2022, and since then, many players have been complaining about the game’s current state in comparison to other titles in the franchise. Many content creators and players have stated that Modern Warfare 2 is an unfinished game, but according to this new piece of information, that has not stopped players from getting the game.

Modern Warfare 2 season two will launch on February 15, and many fans of the game are eager to experience all the new content the new season will bring. Season two will bring new maps, weapons, a brand-new battle pass, and more. The new season could be one of the reasons why the sales were better in January, so maybe players were waiting until the developers released more information about the new content before buying the game.

Modern Warfare 2 is one of the best-selling Call of Duty titles ever, getting over a billion dollars in sales after only ten days from its launch. Despite players’ complaints and discontent with the game, fans of the franchise are still buying the title, so next time you hear someone saying Modern Warfare 2 is a dead game, chances are they are only considering their experience.

The developers already released season two’s roadmap, so players can look at what’s to come on February 15 and get ahead of the competition. DMZ players will be one of the most affected by this new season as they are getting a new faction exclusive to Modern Warfare 2 owners on top of all the other changes that will impact both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023