Destiny 2: Beyond Light is Now Free, But Only For Some Players

It’s been almost two years since Destiny 2 Beyond Light went live. This expansion introduced the very first Darkness-based subclass and the icy terrain of Europa. Given that it still is considered as an expansion, you will have to purchase it for the platform you wish to play on.

However, PlayStation owners are in luck because they won’t have to purchase the Beyond Light expansion anymore, if they don’t already have it that is.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Will be Available on PlayStation Plus in February

If you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you will be able to play Beyond Light for free, starting from February 7. You will be able to claim the DLC up until March 6. It’s slightly strange to see Beyond Light become free after two years of its release. But given that Sony now owns Bungie, such a move isn’t unexpected. This DLC will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The information regarding this DLC’s arrival to the PlayStation Plus service was made live by prominent leaker Billbil_Kun on Twitter. Now, we’d suggest that you take this information with a pinch of salt, because this is a leak. But then again, this individual has been very accurate about the other titles coming into the service in the past, so it’s unlikely that this information will be wrong.

OlliOlli World, Evil Dead, and Other Titles to Join The PlayStation Plus Catalogue for February

PREMIERE



February 2023 PS Plus Monthly Games (+DLC)



🔹OlliOlli World (PS5 | PS4)

🔹Mafia Definitive Edition* (PS4)

🔹Evil Dead The Game (PS5 | PS4)

🔹Destiny 2 Beyond Light [DLC] (PS5 | PS4)



⌛️Feb 7th – March 6th



*Other titles may replace Mafia DE or be added in some regions pic.twitter.com/y8F9tgYxon — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) January 29, 2023

Apart from Destiny 2 Beyond Light, if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you will also receive OlliOlli World and Evil Dead. Both these titles will be available on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. Mafia Definitive Edition is also being added to the catalogue, but that’s only for PlayStation 4.

However, the leaker further goes on to mention that Mafia Definitive Edition might be replaced by some other title in a few regions. There is a possibility that additional titles might be added to the catalogue as well.

These are all the titles that you will be able to collect in the month of February if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Speaking of Destiny 2, the newest expansion, Lightfall, is almost here. This checklist will help you prepare for the upcoming campaign. Here are some ways in which you can farm Ascendant Shards as well.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023