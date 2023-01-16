Destiny 2 Players Are Still Scared About the Recent Character Deletion Bug

Destiny 2 players are now facing a new issue that puts all the time they have invested in the game in danger, jeopardizing their progress, something that in a game of this scale can be a reason for many gamers to put their gloves down and quit the game forever.

On January 16, on a Destiny 2 subreddit, a user made a post regarding the current situation about the sudden character deletion bug that many players have faced since its discovery a few days ago. According to the Reddit post, many users are still scared about Destiny 2’s character deletion bug that endangers their characters, weapons, armor, and seasonal quest progression.

The Reddit post has gathered a lot of attention and feedback from the community, gathering more than three thousand upvotes and almost a thousand comments in less than 24 hours. Some players are not serious about this new bug stating that only a handful of players have reported experiencing this issue, but others keep asking about the issue, wondering if their experience will be compromised soon.

On January 11, a Reddit user named CyanSolar shared his experience with this frightening Destiny 2 character deletion bug that put in danger all his hard work. According to the original post, the user logged in to the game, and after selecting his Titan, a black screen appeared with a small text box saying contacting servers. Once the process finished, the player was taken back to the Titan selection screen only to see that his Titan was missing.

Luckily for the Reddit user, after contacting Bungie, he recovered his character will all the items and the seasonal quest progression back. Unfortunately, many players have reported the same issue since this user shared his experience with this new bug, meaning this was not an isolated case as many expected.

More players have reported having the same bug, and so far, Bungie has not released an official statement about this dangerous bug that keeps players from playing with their characters. Issues like this may deter players from returning to the title, so Bungie should get their hands on the problem and fix it as soon as possible.

Destiny 2 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023