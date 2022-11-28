Does Anyone Actually Use This Underrated Modern Warfare 2 Gadget?

Modern Warfare 2 features many options to give players all the tools they need to play at their pace and style. Most players already have their favorite options, while others like to experiment with new gadgets, but this piece of equipment may be one of the less used Modern Warfare 2 gadgets in the game, or at least that is what some players think.

On November 27, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made an article asking if anyone uses this obscure gadget. Even though the Tactical Camera is in the game does not get lots of recognition or attention throughout matches. According to the Reddit post and comments, this may be the less-used Modern Warfare 2 gadget right now.

Another user stated that he used it in the game’s beta when playing Search & Destroy, placing it along with a C4 charge to know when players are trying to defuse the bomb and kill them. Many players thought this was a clever way of dealing with sneaky players who wait until the last second to go and defuse the bomb.

On paper, the Tactical Camera is a rather useful tool when dealing with sneaky players, but some Modern Warfare 2 players believe that it does not work because most players are running around quickly around corners, so they are rarely holding one angle to get some use out of the Tactical Camera.

The Tactical Camera allows players to have another set of eyes, and when it is inactive, it gives players a sound queue when enemy opponents are close to it, giving players a heads up when someone is planning on flanking them.

Game modes like Search & Destroy, Prisoner Rescue, or even Domination could be great modes to use the Tactical Camera. Many players play these modes with a more tactical playstyle favoring slow pushes through the map and holding long corridors. For players who prefer playing Team Deathmatch or Kill Confirmed, the Tactical Camera may be the last gadget they consider choosing when building their classes. So do not be surprised if you spend a couple of hours in the game and do not see a Tactical Camera.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022