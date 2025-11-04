President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he might send the U.S. military into Nigeria because of attacks on Christians there.

Trump called Nigeria a “country of particular concern” on Truth Social and told some Republican members of Congress to look into what was happening. But the next day, he went much further with his warnings.

According to MSNBC, he also said America might go into “that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists.” Trump said any attack would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth replied to his post saying “Yes sir.”

Trump’s list of countries he might attack keeps growing

Donald Trump threatened war against Nigeria, but the next country he added to his target list is the biggest shock yet. A new report says the Trump administration is now planning to send American soldiers and intelligence workers into Mexico to go after drug cartels.

The report says this mission could mean ground troops actually operating inside Mexico. This is a big change in how Trump wants to handle the drug problem.

The threats against Nigeria and Mexico are only part of a bigger picture. Trump has warned many other countries that he might use military force against them. He has been very tough on Venezuela lately, sending Air Force B-1 bombers to fly near the country two weeks ago.

Mexico’s President says Trump tried to launch a military intervention under the pretext of “fighting drug trafficking,” but backed down after she declared Mexico’s sovereignty non-negotiable. pic.twitter.com/r03I8CRYtL — red. (@redstreamnet) May 5, 2025

He also sent a large aircraft carrier group to Latin America. When he talked to “60 Minutes,” Trump said he doesn’t think there will be a war with Venezuela, but he didn’t say military strikes were off the table.

Things have also gotten worse between the U.S. and Colombia in the past few weeks. Trump even called the Colombian president an “illegal drug leader.” On top of that, Defense Secretary Hegseth said American forces hit another civilian boat in international waters late Saturday and killed all three people on it.

This was the 15th time the U.S. has done something like this, and 64 people have died in total. Trump’s Pentagon admitted to lawmakers that it doesn’t know who the people killed in these strikes were.

Trump has also mentioned that he might send American troops back to Afghanistan because his administration wants to control Bagram Air Base again. On top of all these threats, Trump has already attacked targets in Iran, started bombing Yemen, and said he wants to take over Canada, Greenland, the Panama Canal, and the Gaza Strip. All of this has happened in just the past year.

Right now, his list of targets goes from Nigeria to Mexico, and active military operations targeting boats in international waters continue. Instead of pulling back, Trump seems to be getting more involved in conflicts around the world.

