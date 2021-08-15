Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Legendary Pack 2 Includes Gogeta

Bandai Namco has now announced that another character will be in Legendary Pack 2 for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Joining Full Power Jiren is none other than the character of Gogeta.

If you have not heard of Gogeta before, he’s the fused product of both Goku and Vegeta when they use the fusion dance. This character is slightly different to Vegito which is the same two characters joining, but they’re using the Potara earrings.

Bandai Namco announced the new character via the official website. You can read some of the details of the character’s addition to the game posted down below.

“Coming straight from the “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” movie, black-haired Gogeta’s Xenoverse 2 debut has been confirmed! In addition to relentlessly launching ferocious kicks in lightning-fast combos, he can also switch between his black-haired form and Super Saiyan, making for some epic battles that feel like they’re right out of “Dragon Ball Super: Broly”!”

Some of the attacks he has includes: Ultimate Attack: Meteor Explosion, Awoken Skill: Super Saiyan and Super Attack: Comet Strike. A new free Raid Quest will also be included that features the characters of Gogeta and “Jiren (Full Power) in his Supervillain form“. A Raid Quest featuring Fu is also on its way.

Some new Frames and Stamps are also on their way in the game’s Photo Mode. New figures of Gogeta, Jiren and Fu are going to be added to the Hero Colosseum for free. Lastly, the game will also include “Bergamo’s Attire” in the Avatar Wardrobe.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. The aforementioned Legendary Pack 2 DLC will be released worldwide in Fall 2021.