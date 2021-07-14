Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Legendary Pack 2 DLC Confirms Full Power Jiren

It has been teased for several weeks previously, but now Bandai Namco has confirmed that Jiren will be in the latest DLC pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

As you can see from the image provided above, Jiren will be in the new DLC pack that will be released later this year for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The DLC is called Legendary Pack 2.

This is not an ordinary version of the character though. This is Full Power Jiren as he featured during an epic battle with Goku during the Dragon Ball Super anime that aired several years ago. He went toe-to-toe with the Ultra Instinct form of Goku during the long Tournament of Power saga.

Aside from Jiren, the DLC is also expected to come with two new outfits too. These outfits should be revealed sometime at a later date. Other content is also expected to be revealed.

As for the DLC itself, it should be arriving in Fall 2021. There’s no exact release date announced for the DLC yet, so we’ll just have to wait for more news later this year.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms. The DLC should also be available for all aforementioned platforms too.