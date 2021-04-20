Dying Light and Rust Crossover Event and DLC Bundle Available Now

Techland and Facepunch Studios collaborated on a Rust crossover DLC for Dying Light. The collaboration brings two worlds of survival together in the free update. The update is live now on PC, but consoles players will have to wait until mid-May to explore the event.

The free Rust DLC contains five new weapons and armor, plus a new buggy skin for those who own the Followers expansion pack. Players will have plenty of opportunities to try out their new items thanks to a week-long crossover event taking place in the game now.

The Rust DLC bundle contains:

Heavy Plate outfit

Buggy skin—Rust Bucket

Short axe—Salvaged Cleaver

SMG—Custom SMG

Assault rifle—Rust Assault Rifle

Scientists from Rust have appeared to investigate the strange creatures appearing in Harran. They aren’t the only enemies lurking in both the Slums and Old Town. Rais’ bandits have also set up outposts in both areas. The global goal has been set to hunt down one million of Rais’ bandits. The reward is a docket for the C4 Elemental Variation Blueprints.

Players can earn additional rewards by completing research and raiding bounties:

Collect Scrap (30) and Plastic Tubes (2) for Reward: Gold Rust Assault Rifle Blueprint

Collect Scrap (20) and Nails (10) for Reward: Gold Rust Custom SMG Blueprint

Collect Scrap (10) and Tin Cans (5) for Reward: Gold Rust Salvaged Cleaver Blueprint

Find and raid Rais’ Bandit Outpost in the Slums for Reward: Elemental C4 Bundle

Find and raid Rais’ Bandit Outpost in the Old Town for Reward: Elemental C4 Bundle

The Rust crossover event will last until April 19-26. Techland has continued to update Dying Light with community events since its launch. While most fans of the games are anxiously awaiting news about the sequel, the events will help keep up their parkour skills in the meantime.

Dying Light is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.