Dying Light 2 Update Coming March 17th

Techland has an update to share on Dying Light 2 and they will be doing so on Wednesday, March 17th. The news came via the game’s official Twitter, spurring speculation on what is in store for the long-awaited sequel. Given its troubled development, a claim Techland disputes, the theories have not been particularly positive.

Dying Light 2 Discord moderator, Uncy_Techland, jumped on the server to temper expectations. Unfortunately, the moderator confirmed that a new release date is not being provided this week. On the bright side, the update was said to exclude any talk of additional delays or outright cancellation. We have been promised to hear more than “the development is going smoothly,” whatever that entails.

We will have to wait a few more days to see what’s in store for Techland’s follow-up zombie game. In the meantime, the first Dying Light is still an engaging experience. And it’s still being supported, too. The title’s 6th anniversary in-game event just occurred.

Check back later this week for new details on Dying Light 2.