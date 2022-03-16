Elden Ring’s No Fall Damage Talisman is Actually Kind of Useless

Elden Ring was one of the most anticipated titles since its announcement back in 2019. Since its release on February 25th, many players have been having fun and exploring the wide array of armor sets, weapons, and other items looking for the best combination possible. Not too long ago, a user found an item that many players regard as useless and even pointless.

Since its release, Elden Ring players have been experimenting with a lot of weapons and items, looking for the best combination of items to fight in this open-world game that does not hold your hand at any point. This might be one of the hardest games of the year, and most players can back this statement. The number of posts on social media expresses the difficulty many players have been experiencing while trying to defeat many of the bosses that habit this twisted and magical world.

A week ago, a user made a post on the Elden Ring subreddit, humorously showing the Longtail Cat Talisman, an item that many players regarded as useless. The Longtail Cat Talisman supposedly makes players immune to fall damage, but many users think the item’s description is rather misleading as you can still die from fall damage with it equipped. In the post’s comments, many players expressed their anger and experiences while testing this item. Many of them deemed it useless.

This may not be the only time players find items useless, in a game as big as this, many items will have a small niche of situations where they are going to be useful. Some players stated that the item is useful in areas where small falls can stack up and require them to use their flask on more than one occasion. This is certainly a good case to use this item, although some players say otherwise.

Some players even said that Soft Cotton could easily replace this item. Soft Cotton makes players receive less fall damage as well as makes them more silent around enemies. Besides being very inexpensive to craft, this could replace the need for this item.

All in all, this is an item that most players will avoid after finding out how “effective” it is. Hopefully, the developers could make a tweak or two to make it more appealing to all players. If they do not, this will be one of the many items that will be forgotten and replaced for better alternatives.

If you are stuck in some dungeon or looking for that katana that will make your life easier against those tough bosses, do not forget to check out some of our guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.