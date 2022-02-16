Elden Ring Reveals New Samurai and Confessor Classes

FromSoftware has recently unveiled two more character classes following the periodic announcements of such at the start of this month for Elden Ring. A game resulted from the collaboration between renowned creative director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R Martin, famed for the series of novels known as A Song of Fire and Ice. The Third Person Action RPG has been building steam ever since the Closed Network Test in October, with such anticipation being affirmed once again last December during The Game Awards when the game was handed the prize of being the Most Anticipated Game for the years to come.

The Closed Network Test featured character classes that the players can begin within Elden Ring as well, following the Dark Souls tradition of allowing players to pick their beginning equipment alongside pre-assigned numbers for player attributes. In this sense, classes are meant to serve as a starting point for players with interests in building for a specific playstyle. Such as the case of focusing on Dexterity and Endurance for a thief build, or an emphasis on Mind and Intelligence for spells and sorcery to blast enemies with fireballs and lightning bolts from afar. This freedom of customization is reinforced by the convention of being able to find equipment belonging to all classes in-game at various points.

The Samurai and the Confessor are two such starting points. The samurai looks to be a character garbed in medium Japanese armor, wielding both katana and longbows. It’s possible to assume that this build is more of an all-rounder with a capacity to engage in physical combat of a short and medium-ranged nature. This will presumably require a statistical backing of stats such as Dexterity, Endurance, and Strength. The Confessor on the other hand is an elusive figure that is lightly equipped, using swords and incantations to fend off their foes. This agile approach combined with the use of arcane would suggest a balancing game between Dexterity, Endurance, Mind, and Intelligence. A total of four stats.

CONFESSOR: A church spy adept at covert operations. Equally adept with a sword as they are with their incantations. SAMURAI: A capable fighter from the distant Land of Reeds. Handy with katana and longbows. Pre-Order #ELDENRING: https://t.co/PTkxSAMqvh pic.twitter.com/OkdCYsGPZU — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 15, 2022

Some of the other classes that were announced prior include the Vagabond, the Hero, the Warrior, the Prisoner, the Bandit, and the Astrologer. each with their assorting of equipment and a short lore description that hints at the nature of those classes that the player can choose to begin with. The Warrior was a class that was previously selectable during the Closed Beta Test of the game. It is fair to assume that the remaining roster of classes featured during the Closed Beta Test will be selectable during the official release of the game as well.

Elden Ring is set to release on the 25th of February, for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC.