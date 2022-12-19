Enter the Brush-Stroked Majesty of Ninja Must Die

This article is sponsored by Ninja Must Die. Play it for free here.

One of the most popular free-to-play mobile games in East Asia has made the jump westward. On December 14, 2022, Ninja Must Die was released to download on both iOS and Android devices. A side-scrolling runner/action game, Ninja Must Die tasks players with spilling the ink of their enemies to help restore vitality to the land around them. Rendered in an engrossing inkbrush style, the game is a stunning feast for the eyes.

The key to Ninja Must Die’s success lies in its simplicity. Developed with mobile devices in mind, players can engage in the ninjutsu action with just one finger. You’ll be able to battle your foes and paint the environment with little to no training or skill. Just start up the game, get your finger ready, and relax as you take in the sights and listen to over 40 custom songs created just for this game.

Ninja Must Die combines the best elements of auto-runners with side-scrollers to create an engaging experience. As you make your way through perilous death traps, you’ll unravel the mystery of a ninja-themed story. Boss fights will cap off certain story beats that will keep you sucked to your phone. You won’t want to put down Ninja Must Die.

Once you’ve tackled the story, an innovative 3v3 multiplayer mode is waiting for you to dig into. You and two friends will face off against another squad with the goal of reaching the end before them. As you progress through obstacle courses, you can equip and use sealing cards that will interrupt your opponents. Certain skills may even kill your opponents, giving you a leg up during the competition.

This all feeds back into the clan system, where players across the globe can interact and form allegiances. Ninja Must Die isn’t just about dishing out ninja justice, but creating friendships. Join a clan, meet new people, and build your reputation to become the strongest ninja guild in the land. Social interactivity is core to Ninja Must Die and will help you get more out of your playtime.

With no upfront cost and incredibly exciting gameplay, Ninja Must Die is sure to become your new favorite. Install the game from the Apple App Store or Google Play Stores and get ready to walk the path of the ninja.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022