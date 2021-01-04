Epic Games Buys an Old Mall to Convert It into Their New HQ

While it’s easy to think of them as simply the developers behind Fortnite, Epic Games is a massive company, and massive companies apparently need to setup shop within abandoned malls. In a press release published earlier today, Epic Games announced its purchase of the 980,000-square-foot and 87-acre Cary Towne Center, with plans to convert it into their new headquarters by 2024.

Epic Games has been based out of Cary, North Carolina for well over 20 years, and has deeply integrated itself within the local community. It makes sense then for the company to purchase the dejected mall, with plans to not only turn it into additional office spaces, but recreational areas for both staff and the community. Cary, NC Mayor Harold Weinbrecht had this to say about the purchase: “We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Epic team as they conceptualize their new campus, and we’re honored to partner with them on this exciting new development.” In short: keeping a billion-dollar company like Epic around is to the town’s benefit.

Until the Cary Towne Center is fully renovated, Epic Games will continue to operate out of its Crossroad Boulevard location, also located in Cary. The 50 other, smaller offices will remain in operation, with the Cary Towne Center acting as Epic’s main headquarters once the work flipping it from mall to corporate workspace is complete. Will the new campus have a gym, a day-care, or a holo-deck? I dunno, but Epic Games has plenty of real-estate to work with, and it will be interesting to see what it does with it. So, residents of Cary, if you happen to drive by the Cary Towne Center you can rest easy knowing it won’t turn into a dejected eyesore like some of America’s other abandoned malls.