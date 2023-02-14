Epic Games Takes New Strict Measures to Crack Down on PC Cheaters

Cheaters are all over the place in online multiplayer games, and every day, hundreds of developers figure out new ways to stop them from ruining players’ experience and impacting their game’s success and player numbers. Epic Games has taken a new measure that will handle Fortnite‘s PC cheaters in a new way, promising a tangible change after it is implemented.

On February 14, ShiinaBR, a well-known Fortnite leaker, tweeted regarding Epic Games’ new technique to handle PC cheaters looking to bypass their measures. According to the tweet, from February 15, players using software hiding or altering their hardware id numbers will be removed from their matches, forcing players to remove this type of hardware that intends to bypass hardware bans from Epic Games and other gaming developers.

Starting today, players who use tools that hide or alter their device's hardware identifiers will be removed from the match.



Failure to remove these hardware alterations, or additional attempts to bypass these restrictions, may result in a permanent ban from Fortnite. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 14, 2023

Players that fail to remove the software or stop trying to bypass these restrictions can be subject to a permanent ban from Fortnite. Something that any fan of the game will regret. This new measure can be a bit harsh to most players, but it could help with the cheater situation greatly.

Fortnite is a free-to-play title meaning that any player can play the game if they have the console or PC requirements to access the game. Many cheaters are attracted to these games as they can create another account after being banned and keep playing. This measure will not be enough, so Fortnite’s PC cheaters will have to think twice before using their illegal software in Fortnite.

Games like Call of Duty Warzone, League of Legends, and even Valorant are subject to hundreds of hackers every day, so most players have experienced the frustrating and enraging situation that it is going against a cheater.

This is not the first game implementing this new measure, so do not be surprised if your favorite title takes the same step in the next update or sequel. The gaming experience is subject to many problems, and cheaters may be the biggest. Thousands of players have quit games like Warzone because of the cheater problem, so any action towards reducing or eliminating this issue will impact players’ experience.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information about the game, go to the official Fortnite Twitter account.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023