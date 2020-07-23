Microsoft has spent the last few years building up a huge stable of strong studios to develop games for Windows 10 and Xbox One, but one of their earliest acquisitions was the iconic Rare. Though they’ve delivered some fantastic experiences since then, they’ve been pretty quiet as of late, beyond their continued work on Sea of Thieves. That silence was just broken with a truly gorgeous and ambitious looking trailer for their latest game: Everwild.

Announced back in 2019, the game had been somewhat of a mystery. It still is in many ways, with Rare seemingly hesitent to discuss the finer points of the game as it is still early in the development cycle. Still, what was shown during today’s Xbox Games Showcase should have many players very excited.

Featuring a stunning cel-shaded art style layered on top of a natrualistic world and story, Everwild is looking like a game that will really please many. Still, there’s a long way to go and a lot of info still left out. We know it will be coming to Windows 10 PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, but we’ll just have to wait until Rare is ready to share more.

Until then, check out the trailer below to see what I mean about Everwild looking both gorgeous and ambitious.

Everwild – Eternals Trailer