F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Gets its Launch Trailer

Developer TiGames and publisher bilibili revealed the launch trailer of their upcoming Action Platformer F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch ahead of the game’s release on September 7, 2021. In the game, players will take on the role of Resistance fighter Rayton as he has to take up arms against the Robotic Legion years after having lost it all in the Resistance War.

You can check out the game’s launch trailer below, showcasing its playstyle, which is filled with combos and actions, as well as some of its mechanics and one of its boss fights, which will surely provide what the game’s developers call a ”new and unique gaming experience.”

F.I.S.T. Forged in Shadow Torch Launch Trailer

As you could see in the trailer above, Rayton will be able to make use of a wide array of moves as he fights against the armed legions and uncovers a conspiracy sure to shake the world to its core. According to its developers, the game will feature more than 12 different areas to be explored, each featuring hidden rooms, secrets, and more. They also revealed that on his quest through Torch City, the veteran will be able to make use of three different weapons, the Fist, the Drill, and the Whip, all of which possess their own characteristic playstyle.

As we said above, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is scheduled to be released on September 7th. The game will be a timed PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 exclusive. With that said, the title will be, at a later date, released for PC on Steam. You can already buy the game for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, as well as wishlist it on Steam. So, are you excited to follow Rayton in his fight on F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch?