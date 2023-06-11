Fable’s Little Trailer Makes a Big Splash at Xbox Showcase

Image: Playground Games

Fable has been on people’s minds for years when it comes to iconic Xbox franchises. It’s been over a decade since the last genuine mainline entry in the classic Western RPG series, and seeing it given life in a new trailer from Playground Games has really renewed hope for fans. The prospect of legendary heroes is brought to us by none other than Dave, the vegetable enthusiast, as Fable’s little trailer makes a big splash to start the Xbox Showcase.

Fable is Looking Larger Than Life in the Xbox Showcase

In a self-aware take on how they approach Fable as a franchise, it’s a humorous look at the general mood of the games. Dave walks you through the typical activities of a hero, and how your actions in Albion determine what kind of hero you can be. But Dave tells us about the true heroes, those who tend to their vegetables, not those who spend all day knocking around monsters.

But here’s where the twist happens: it turns out, Dave is telling this from the perspective of essentially the giant atop a beanstalk, quite literally. It turns out the hero is the home invader, and in this game, you’ll cross paths with giants who seem ready to squash you.

Thematically, it feels no different from other Fable games. The delight of fans might be just the sight of the game’s logo, but it also feels like a really fun, cheeky, unique experience to add to the publisher’s catalog, something it’s been needing lately.

When Does Fable Come Out?

As of now, there doesn’t appear to be a release date shown, so details on this will be considered developing for now. But it the game will be developed by Playground Games, as in the experts behind the Forza games, and if the trailer is any indication, it’ll be gorgeous, so we can’t wait to see the final product!

