Fall Guys Season 2 – Everything You Need to Know

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has its first big season change later today and we’re here with all the latest info straight from the developer. Season 2 mixes things up with a set of new stages, a bunch of new costumes, and some other big changes that you’ll want to be aware of. The update should be rolling out soon, so keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Fall Guys Season 2.

When does Fall Guys Season 2 Start and End

Season 2 begins today, October 8th and by the time you read this should be live around the world. Players then have two months to complete the season and earn all the rewards. You can check out what the rewards are and keep an eye on the clock by going to the season tab at the top of the screen. There’s a bunch of rewards in here such as costumes, emotes, and the new titles you can add under your player name. There’s 40 levels in total so you’ll need to play a lot to make it to the end, but you earn Fame just by playing so get out there and try to grab some crowns.

What is New and Different in Fall Guys Season 2

Here’s the official list of changes and additions in the Fall Guys Season 2 update:

4 new Medieval Rounds enter the rotation

Hoopsie Legends – Teamwork (sometimes) makes the dream work

Knight Fever – Our most challenging Gauntlet yet

Egg Siege – Tactical scrambling action

Wall Guys – Build it up, tear it down

A full Season Pass of new costumes, emotes and more

A fresh new Featured store schedule for the duration of the season

A suite of new features, including a Show Selector

Updates to previous stages

Of these, the new stages and show selector are the biggest. You can choose to stick to the main show or switch to a unique challenge that will only be offered for a limited time. Currently the alternative show will only feature gauntlet stages. You can check out more in the trailer below.

