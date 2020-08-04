Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Account Creation Temporarily Halted On PS4

There are some surprise games that just come from seemingly out of nowhere to be a massive success upon launch, the latest of which appears to be Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. After first being announced at E3 last year, the game received some hype recently thanks to the Devolver Digital conference. The very different style of battle royale instantly had people intrigued and it appears the servers couldn’t quite handle it with the launch of the game today causing the temporary stoppage of new account creation in the game.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout arrived today for both PS4 and PC, with the former even including it as one of the month’s free PlayStation Plus titles. The game was already bound to be a big success on streaming sites like Twitch and the like anyways, but having it be one of the free PS Plus games made it even more attractive to players. Before long, the game surged to the top of Twitch already.

As a result, there have been many issues with the servers for the game this morning. In fact, the official Twitter account for the game posted the following after the server problems they have been having.

“We tried to secretly bring the servers back online but 100,000 of you all came flooding back in lol. To cope with this, we’re temporarily disabling account creation for PS4! We’ll let you know as soon as it’s back! Thanks for your patience!”

For now, this means you cannot make a new account for the game on PS4, but hopefully this will not take too long to be back open. For those playing on PC through Steam, you should not have any issues with this. However, it is likely you will come across from server issues regardless with how bombarded they are currently.