FIFA 22 Closed Beta Demo Invites Are Being Sent Out Right Now

EA Sports has started to send out several invites to the highly elusive closed beta for FIFA 22. This is essentially a free demo of the game that some people have access to.

However, getting to an invite to the FIFA 22 closed beta is harder than it looks. The people that have been chosen to be invited to the beta have been selected at random. If you were chosen to play the beta, you are one of the lucky ones.

Twitter user FerryAckerBoy shared details about the beta when they received an email earlier today. You can read the full contents of that email down below.

Welcome to the FIFA 22 Closed Beta

“Congratulations! You’ve been selected to participate in the FIFA 22 Closed Beta. Starting August 12th, at 10:00am PDT and open until September 2nd at 10:00am PDT, you can play and test the following game modes: VOLTA FOOTBALL and Kick-off.””

Preloading for the demo has commenced so it won’t be a matter of time until those lucky few can get a chance to play the game earlier than most.

FIFA 22 will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on October 1st, 2021.