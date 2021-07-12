Final Fantasy 14 is So Popular Now It Sold Out Digitally

Final Fantasy 14 is having some issues right now. The MMORPG has gotten an influx of new players that has led to server congestion over the weekend as NA players found themselves in lengthy queue times and unable to fashion new characters. If you’re in the US, you may even struggle to buy a digital copy from Square Enix’s store right now.

Players took to Reddit over the weekend to share that they couldn’t get started in the game as others filled all the NA servers to the fullest. That doesn’t necessarily mean that each server has permanently run out of space, just that it was full at that moment. At the time of writing, most NA servers have room for some new players to jump in.

Players also noticed that Final Fantasy 14’s complete edition is currently not available digitally on Square Enix’s US store, though you can join the waiting list. It seems that you can still pick it up on Steam if you want. You can also get it on Square Enix’s European store so it seems the stock limitation is mainly in the US right now.

Final Fantasy 14’s surge in popularity coincides with popular World of Warcraft content creator “Asmongold” hopping over to give Final Fantasy 14 a try following the divisive Chains of Domination update. As per the Twitch tracking websites, his first stream held 145 000 viewers on average. It looks like plenty of World of Warcraft players followed in his footsteps, sharing their experiences on FF14’s subreddit.

While it’s hard to say how many people are playing Final Fantasy 14 on PC right now, SteamDB has the peak concurrent player count at 58,046 over the weekend for Valve’s platform, which is a new record.

There’s plenty of other things going on in Eorzea, too, with the Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker release date set for later this year and a new free login campaign that makes the game free to returning players for a limited time.