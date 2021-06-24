Update 9.1 arrives June 29th for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination breaks the eight month content drought that followed World of Warcraft: Shadowland’s launch last year, adding a new zone, raid, mega-dungeon, and more. There are various class adjustments, Torghast and the Maw have been revamped, and there’s even a new Shards of Domination system for raiders to take advantage of (though not without a few grumbles). Here’s everything new with World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Update 9.1.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Update 9.1. Patch Notes

CLASS CHANGES IN SHADOWLANDS UPDATE 9.1

DEATH KNIGHT Anti-Magic Zone duration reduced to 8 seconds (was 10 seconds) and it will now fade when it absorbs 150% of the caster’s health. Fixed an issue with Anti-Magic Zone’s damage reduction being removed earlier than intended when two Death Knights cast Anti-Magic Zone. Blood Damage of all spells and abilities increased by 6%. Frost Chains of Ice now has a spell highlight on the action bar when the Death Knight has 20 stacks of Cold Heart (Talent). Unholy Fixed an issue that was allowing the Haste bonus from Phearamones (Runecarving Power) to apply twice to the Death Knight’s Raise Dead Ghoul. Fixed an issue that prevented Convocation of the Dead (Conduit) from proccing when Festering Wounds were burst on a killing blow.

DEMON HUNTER Soul Rending (Talent) now increases Leech by 10% (was 5%), and an additional 20% (was 25%) while Metamorphosis is active. Fixed an issue that prevented The Hunt (Night Fae Ability) from hitting stealthed enemies in its path. Fixed an issue that prevented Imprison from being used on targets that were immune to Charm effects. Havoc Demon’s Bite damage increased by 15%. Demon Blades (Talent) damage increased by 15%. Chaos Strike damage increased by 15%. Annihilation damage increased by 15%. Unbound Chaos (Talent) now increases the damage of your next Fel Rush by 500% (was 600%). Netherwalk (Talent) duration increased to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds). Desperate Instincts (Talent) now triggers Blur at 50% reduced duration and 50% reduced cooldown when you fall below 35% health. Unnatural Malice (Conduit) now increases The Hunt’s (Night Fae Ability) damage-over-time effect (was increased initial damage to the primary target). Fixed an issue that prevented Relentless Onslaught’s (Conduit) second strike from triggering Cycle of Hatred (Talent) and its Fury refund.

DRUID Well-Honed Instincts (Conduit) cooldown increased by 50% at all ranks. Fixed an issue that prevented Adaptive Swarm (Necrolord Ability) from spreading if the Druid dies while the ability is active. Fixed an issue that allowed Adaptive Swarm to incorrectly affect Regrowth’s initial heal. Fixed an issue that allowed Starfall and Convoke the Spirits (Night Fae Ability) to target creatures under the Turn Evil crowd-control effect. Balance New Moon (Talent) now has 20 second recharge (was 25 seconds). New Moon and Half Moon damage increased by 33%. Solstice (Talent) now causes Shooting Stars to fall 250% more often (was 300%). Stellar Drift (Talent) has been redesigned – Starfall damage increased by 50% and allows you to cast while moving while Starfall is active, but it has a 12 second cooldown. The free Starfall from Oneth’s Clear Vision (Runecarving Power) ignores the Stellar Drift (Talent) Starfall cooldown. Balance of All Things (Runecarving Power) now grants 24% increased critical strike chance (was 40%) and decreases by 3% every 1 second (was 8% every 1 second). Feral Fixed an issue that allowed Skull Bash to interrupt targets that were under the Intervene effect. Fixed an issue that was causing Apex Predator (Runecarving Power) to refund the wrong amount of energy when Ferocious Bite was cast while Soul of the Forest (Talent) was selected. Guardian Ursine Adept’s damage reduction now only applies to Druids in Bear Form. Fixed an issue that rarely caused Guardian Druid’s Ironfur to not last its full duration. Fixed an issue that was allowing Frenzyband’s (Runecarving Power) bleed to benefit twice from increased damage taken effects on the target. Restoration Fixed an issue that caused Balance Affinity (Talent) to not increase the range of Nourish (Talent). Fixed an issue that allowed Regrowth to not consume Clearcasting while the Druid was under the effect of an Innervate that was cast on another player.

HUNTER Death Chakram (Necrolord Ability) can now properly bounce to targets that are not directly in front of the hunter. Survival Raptor Strike damage increased by 15%. Kill Command damage increased by 15%. Mongoose Bite (Talent) damage increased by 15%. Flanking Strike (Talent) damage increased by 15%. Wildfire Bomb no longer hits targets very high up in the air. Pets Classic pterrordax pets and Mists of Pandaria python pets are now larger in size. Mammoth Family Trample is now instant cast (was 6 second channel). Pterrordax Family New Ability: Updraft – Your pet beats its powerful wings, slowing the fall speed of both itself and the hunter for 30 seconds.

MAGE Fixed an issue that prevented Shifting Power (Night Fae Ability) from reducing the cooldown of Alter Time and Spellsteal while Kleptomania was talented. Fire Flamestrike damage reduced by 10%. Flame Patch (Talent) damage reduced by 10%. Kindling (Talent) cooldown reduction for Combustion reduced to 1 second (was 1.5 seconds). Infernal Cascade (Conduit) Fire damage bonus reduced by 20%. Fixed an issue that prevented Phoenix Flames from dealing damage if the spell hit while the Mage was not in line of sight of the target. Fixed an issue that caused Triune Ward (Runecarving Power) to reduce the effectiveness of Blazing Barrier when it was applied by Blazing Soul. Fixed an issue that allowed Ignite to spread to targets that could not be hit by spells, such as Rogues under the effect of Cloak of Shadows. Frost Fixed an issue that prevented Triune Ward (Runecarving Power) from applying all 3 Barriers after using Cold Snap to reset Ice Barrier’s cooldown.

MONK Fallen Order (Venthyr Ability) cooldown now resets when an encounter ends. Fortifying Brew’s cooldown now resets when an encounter ends for Windwalker and Mistweaver Monks. Fixed an issue that prevented the damage and healing of Bonedust Brew (Necrolord Ability) from critically striking. Brewmaster Fixed an issue that prevented Weapons of Order (Kyrian Ability) from stacking with multiple Brewmaster Monks present. Mistweaver Tiger Palm damage increased by 10%. Blackout Kick damage increased by 10%. Rising Sun Kick damage increased by 10%. Spinning Crane Kick damage increased by 20%. Enveloping Mist mana cost reduced to 5.6% base mana (was 6%). Revival (Rank 2) now learned at level 56 – Revival now procs Gust of Mists on each target healed. Revival healing reduced by 10%. Soothing Mist’s channel is no longer interrupted by Mana Tea or Zen Focus Tea. Resplendent Mist (Conduit) now correctly affects Chi-Ji, the Red Crane’s Gust of Mists. Harm Denial (Conduit) now correctly increases the healing of Expel Harm when used on an ally. Fixed an issue that caused Enveloping Breath to double dip from Enveloping Mist’s healing bonus. Fixed an issue that caused Tear of Morning (Runecarving Power) healing to not benefit from Mist Wrap (Talent). Fixed an issue that caused Touch of Death’s damage increase to not increase the healing of Ancient Teachings of the Monastery (Runecarving Power). Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Monks summoned by Fallen Order (Venthyr Ability) to not be able to cast Enveloping Mists. Fixed an issue that caused Thunder Focus Tea to not increase the healing of Tear of Morning’s (Runecarving Power) Enveloping Mist heal on allies with Renewing Mist. Windwalker Fixed an issue that prevented Bone Marrow Hops (Conduit) from increasing Bonedust Brew’s (Necrolord Ability) damage from Storm, Earth and Fire and Xuen, the White Tiger. Fixed an issue that caused a queued Expel Harm to cancel Spinning Crane Kick. Fixed an issue that was preventing Keefer’s Skyreach (Runecarving Power) from increasing the critical strike chance of Storm, Earth and Fire images.

PALADIN Blessing of Winter from Blessing of the Seasons (Night Fae Ability) can now be applied to multiple targets simultaneously. Fixed an issue that caused Paladin auras to be removed when the Paladin swapped specializations. Fixed an issue that was preventing Retribution Aura from activating when a Holy Priest’s Spirit of Redemption occurred. Retribution Aura will correctly activate when a Holy Priest enters Spirit of Redemption, if the Priest is not wearing X’anshi, Return of Archbishop Benedictus. Holy Flash of Light healing increased by 20%. Infusion of Light consumed by Holy Light now causes Holy Light to generate 1 Holy Power (was 30% additional healing). Damage of all abilities reduced by 8%. Ashen Hallow (Venthyr Ability) damage reduced by an additional 10%. Hammer of Wrath damage reduced by an additional 10%. Judgement damage reduced by an additional 10%. Crusader Strike mana cost increased to 11% (was 9%) base mana. Crusader’s Might (Talent) reduces the cooldown of Holy Shock by 1 second (was 1.5 seconds). Inflorescence of the Sunwell (Runecarving Power) now gives Holy Light a 30% chance to generate 2 Holy Power when it consumes Infusion of Light. Fixed an issue that increased the damage of Hallowed Discernment (Venthyr Conduit) for Holy Paladins. Protection Fixed an issue that was preventing Righteous Protector’s (Talent) cooldown reduction from working with Divine Purpose (Talent) and Shining Light when the Paladin was using the Glyph of the Queen. Fixed an issue that was causing Word of Glory from Royal Decree (Conduit) to consume Shining Light and Divine Purpose (Talent).

PRIEST Clear Mind (Conduit) effectiveness reduced by 25%. Discipline Spirit Shell (Talent) cooldown increased to 90 seconds (was 60 seconds). Fixed an issue that prevented Hold Your Ground (General Draven Soulbind) from increasing Spirit Shell’s absorbs. Fixed an issue that caused Schism’s (Talent) damage increase to not affect the first damage event from a queued Penance. Fixed an issue with Power Word: Barrier’s damage reduction being removed earlier than intended when two Discipline Priests cast Power Word: Barrier. Holy Symbol of Hope has been redesigned – Bolster the morale of party or raid members within 40 yards. They each recover 60 seconds of cooldown on a major defensive ability, and they regain 18% of their missing mana, over 5 seconds. Shadow Shadow Word: Pain damage increased by 25%. Vampiric Touch damage increased by 25%. Devouring Plague damage reduced by 18%. Shadowflame Prism (Runecarving Power) Shadowflame Rift damage reduced by 16%. Talbadar’s Stratagem (Runecarving Power) Mind Blast’s damage increase reduced by 8%. Dissonant Echoes (Conduit) now grants 20% increased Void Bolt damage (was 35%). Fixed an issue that prevented Death and Madness (Talent) from granting Insanity and resetting the cooldown of Shadow Word: Death when Shadow Word: Death was cast as the target dies.

ROGUE Feint duration increased to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds). Serrated Bone Spike (Necrolord) bleed now properly benefits from critical strike chance. The shield from Cloaked in Shadows (Conduit) is now 50% larger, lasts for 4 seconds (previously had no duration) and no longer decays while the Rogue is out of stealth. Shiv now dispels Enrage effects regardless of Poison application. Casting Shiv with Numbing Poison decreases the casting and attack speed of the target by 25% for 5 seconds. Assassination Fixed an issue that allowed Doomblade’s (Runecarving Power) periodic damage to benefit twice on targets with increased damage taken auras. Outlaw Fixed an issue that allowed Outlaw Rogues to benefit from Deep Insight (Guile Charm Runecarving Power) after it has been removed from the Rogue. Fixed an issue that prevented Shiv from benefitting from Combat Potency and Broadside (Roll the Bones). Subtlety Shuriken Storm (Rank 2) now also increases Shuriken Storm’s chance to critically strike by 15%. Black Powder’s damage per combo point increased by 33%. Black Powder (Rank 2) now causes targets with Find Weakness to suffer an additional 40% damage as Shadow (was 50%). Shadow Techniques now triggers more frequently. Backstab damage increased by 20%. Gloomblade (Talent) damage increased by 20%. Fixed an issue that prevented Serrated Bone Spike (Necrolord Ability) from benefitting from Shadow Blades.

SHAMAN The global cooldown of Vesper Totem (Kyrian Ability) is now 1 second (was 1.5 seconds) and is now consistent with the global cooldown of all other totems. Vesper Totem (Kyrian Ability) now inherits 10% of the caster’s maximum HP for its health pool. Fixed an issue that prevented Door of Shadows (Venthyr Ability) from being castable while moving while under the Spiritwalker’s Grace effect. Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented Shamans from being able to use Reincarnation after Forgeborne Reveries (Bonesmith Heirmir Soulbind) expired. Enhancement Flametongue Weapon can now trigger from all damage (was off-hand attacks only). Fixed an issue that prevented Windfury Totem (Rank 2) from applying to party members. Restoration Fixed an issue where Mana Tide Totem could be cast while silenced.

WARLOCK Shadow Bolt mana cost reduced to 1.5% base mana (was 2%). Dark Pact’s (Talent) additional absorb shield has been increased by 316%. Affliction Agony damage increased by 20%. Corruption damage increased by 15%. Seed of Corruption damage increased by 25%. Malefic Rapture damage reduced by 18%. Dark Caller is no longer a talent and is now learned baseline at level 58. Shadow Embrace is no longer learned at level 58 and is now a talent option on the level 45 row. Shadow Embrace now lasts 16 seconds (was 12 seconds). Haunt (Talent) and Shadow Embrace (Talent) now also increase the damage of pets and guardians. Sacrolash’s Dark Strike (Runecarving Power) has been redesigned – Corruption damage is increased by 25% (was 15%), and each time Corruption deals damage, it extends the duration of all your Curses active on the target by 2 seconds (was Corrupted targets movement speed slowed by 50%). New Conduit: Withering Bolt – Shadow Bolt deals 10% (or Drain Soul deals 5%) more damage per damage-over-time effect active on your target. Focused Malignancy (Conduit) effectiveness reduced by 53%. Cold Embrace (Conduit) has been removed. Fixed an issue where Warlocks with Inevitable Demise (Talent) who are channeling Drain Life against multiple enemies, and when some of the enemies die, the damage of the rest of their Drain Life would no longer benefit from the Inevitable Demise damage boost. Demonology From the Shadows (Talent) now also increases your pet’s Shadowflame damage. Destruction Chaos Bolt damage increased by 10%. Incinerate mana cost reduced to 1.5% base mana (was 2%). Eradication (Talent) now also increases the damage of pets and guardians. Shadowburn (Talent) damage increased by 23% and now refreshes a charge if the target dies within 5 seconds. Fixed an issue that prevented Corruption from also striking the Warlock’s Havoc target. Fixed an issue that allowed Havoc to be cast without interrupting channeled spells like Drain Life.

WARRIOR Fixed an issue that prevented Ancient Aftershock’s (Night Fae Ability) ground effect from hitting stealthed targets. Fixed an issue that caused some classes’ area-of-effect abilities to incorrectly consume Spell Reflection. Arms Mortal Strike damage increased by 10% in non-PvP situations. Deep Wounds damage increased by 10% in non-PvP situations. Overpower damage increased by 10%. Execute damage increased by 10%. This does not apply to Condemn (Venthyr Ability). Protection Execute damage increased by 10%. This does not apply to Condemn (Venthyr Ability).



COVENANTS

New Covenant Campaign Chapters

Renown 40 new Renown levels. Players who find themselves behind in Renown will now have an increased chance to receive Renown as a reward from all relevant activities.

Soulbinds New Soulbind Tiers All existing Soulbinds now have 4 new rows: 3 new Conduit slots (1 Potency, 1 Endurance and 1 Finesse), 2 new Traits, and 1 Capper Trait. Kyrian Pelagos Combat Meditation’s Mastery reduced by 10%. Kleia Pointed Courage’s chance to critically strike for every nearby enemy or ally increased to 2% (was 1%), up to 6% (was 5%). Forgelite Prime Mikanikos The amount of spells and abilities required to summon Bron with Bron’s Call to Action has been reduced to 75 (was 90). Additionally, Bron’s damage and healing has increased by 10%. Soulsteel Clamps now reduces duration of stun and incapacitate effects by 15% (was 30%). Sparkling Driftglobe Core cooldown increased to 1 minute (was 45 seconds) and now triggers at 30% health (was 35%). Necrolord Plague Deviser Marileth Volatile Solvent has been updated to always grant the player “Volatile Solvent: Humanoid” when Fleshcraft is cast, granting the player 120 Mastery. Ooz’s Frictionless Coating’s absorb value reduced to 7.5% maximum health in PvP Combat. Plaguey’s Preemptive Strike damage done increased to 12% (was 10%) and duration increased to 15 seconds (was 10 seconds). Emeni Sulfuric Emission fear duration reduced to 3.5 seconds (was 4.5 seconds). Bonesmith Heirmir Forgeborne Reveries now applies Soul Exhaustion to the caster when it activates, preventing Forgeborne Reveries from activating again while the debuff is active. Night Fae Niya Niya’s Tools: Burrs damage reduced by 8%. Dreamweaver Field of Blossoms duration increased by 20% and Haste increased to 15% (was 12%). Fixed an issue that allowed Empowered Chrysalis to apply its effect twice when the player overheals themselves. Korayn Hold the Line physical damage reduction reduced to 12% (was 15%) and further reduced to 6% physical damage reduction in PvP Combat. Venthyr Nadjia the Mistblade Familiar Predicaments now reduces incoming interrupt, snare and root effects by 15% (was 25%). Theotar the Mad Duke Soothing Shade’s Mastery increased by 5%. Fixed an issue that caused Token of Appreciation’s application to break Stealth effects. General Draven Enduring Gloom absorb value increased to 20% of maximum health (was 15%) but reduced to 10% of maximum health in PvP Combat. Hold Your Ground’s Stamina bonus reduced by 50% in PvP Combat. Built for War now provides 1% of a primary stat every 2 seconds (was 3 seconds) and stacks up to 5 (was 4) while you are above 80% health. Fixed an issue that allowed Service in Stone to not deal reduced damage in PvP combat.

Conduits Higher item level versions of most existing conduits can now be found in the world. Changing to a new Covenant will now refill your available Conduit Energy.

Sanctums Adventures New companions and adventures have been added. Hovering over a unit or unit’s abilities will show the targeted locations. Unit tooltips are now more detailed. Adventure level will now display on the adventure portrait. Unit cooldowns now decrease independently after each unit’s turn rather than all together when the round changes. Venthyr Hand Crafted Mirror Repair Kits now stack to 20 and the cost has been reduced to 10 Infused Ruby. New headwear options are available to find and outfit your Dredger Butler.



DUNGEONS AND RAIDS

Mythic and Mythic+ enemies auto attack damage reduced by 10%.

The following changes go live with Season 2 on July 6: Item levels of rewards from level 60 Normal, Heroic, and Mythic dungeons have been increased by 26. Baseline rewards are now item-level 184 from Normal, 197 from Heroic, and 210 from Mythic dungeons. Mythic+ dungeon rewards have had their maximum item level increased by 26 item levels, and some interim Keystone level rewards have their item level rewards adjusted. Great Vault rewards have been increased by 26 item levels. Heroic dungeon’s enemy damage has been increased by 6% and enemy health increased by 16%. Mythic dungeon’s enemy damage and health has been increased by 26%. Mythic+ dungeon’s enemy damage has been increased by 35% and enemy health increased by 39%.

New Dungeon Teleports: Hero’s Path: Shadowlands – Completing each Mythic+ dungeon at Level 20 on time will now grant an achievement and a teleport to the completed dungeon’s entrance. The teleport has an 8 hour cooldown that resets after completing a Mythic+ dungeon.

Ta’hsup in the Hall of Holding in Oribos will now offer a Keystone to players who don’t have a Keystone, as long as they have completed at least 1 Shadowlands dungeon on Mythic+ difficulty.

Ta’hsup now spawns at the end of Mythic+ dungeons that are completed before the time limit is reached. He will offer a one-time Keystone exchange to any player whose current Keystone is at or below the level of the dungeon that was recently completed on time. Keystones that are a higher level than the dungeon that was recently completed on time cannot be traded, including the Keystone that was used to start the run.

Mythic+ Affixes The weekly affix rotation has been updated. Bolstering Bolster now increases maximum health by 15% (was 20%) and damage done by 20% per stack. Necrotic Level 61 enemies now apply Necrotic Wound on every other auto attack (was every auto attack). Raging Enrage now increases damage done by 75% (was 100%). Storming Storming whirlwinds now always moves in the same direction and its movement speed reduced by 30%. Storming whirlwinds now dissipate once a target is hit.

De Other Side Hakkar the Soulflayer Hakkar’s cooldowns and energy regeneration is now paused when Blood Barrier is applied and will resume once the barrier is removed. Blood Barrier no longer grants Hakkar immunity to interrupts. Blood Barrage is no longer interruptible and no longer has a duration. It now persists until Blood Barrier is destroyed. Dealer Xy’exa Arcane Lightning periodic damage reduced by 15% and jump damage reduced by 20%. Arcane Vulnerability now only increases damage taken from Arcane Lightning.

Halls of Atonement Loyal Stoneborn melee and Stone Breath damage reduced by 10%. Shard of Halkias Thrash damage reduced by 20% and range increased to 60 yards (was 40 yards). Depraved Obliterator’s Wicked Bolt damage increased by 27%.

Mists of Tirna Scithe Ingra Maloch Ingra Maloch’s health reduced by 10%. Droman Oulfarran’s health reduced by 5%. Drust Boughbreaker health increased by 15%. Mistveil Guardian’s Bucking Rampage now triggers its cooldown on spell start. Spinemaw Staghorn health increased by 30%.

The Necrotic Wake Amarth Health reduced by 15%. Tortured Echoes damage reduced by 15% per stack. Nalthor the Rimebinder Zolramas Siphoner health reduced by 15%. Champion’s Boon duration increased to 40 seconds (was 30 seconds).

Plaguefall Globgrog Health reduced by 10%. Rigged Plagueborer’s that spawn during the gauntlet event now have limited spawns. Rigged Plagueborer’s located outside of the gauntlet event have been replaced with Wretched Plagueborer.

Sanguine Depths Kryxis the Voracious Juggernaut Rush damage reduced by 15%. Essence Absorption damage reduced by 15%. Executor Tarvold Fleeting Manifestation’s Growing Pride damage reduced by 20%. Chamber Sentinel’s Severing Slice now only strikes the primary target. Remnant of Fury’s Explosive Anger damage reduced by 25%. Vestige of Doubt no longer casts Growing Mistrust. Research Scribe’s Explosive Vellum now detonates after 3.5 seconds (was 3 seconds).

Spires of Ascension Ventunax When the channel for Recharge completes, any active Shadowhirls will now despawn.

Theater of Pain Affront of Challengers Xira the Underhanded has returned on Mythic difficulties only. Xav the Unfallen Oppressive Banner health reduced by 20%.



ITEMS AND REWARDS IN SHADOWLANDS UPDATE 9.1

Shards of Domination Empower your gear with Shards of Domination, a new type of powerful gem looted from the bosses lurking within Sanctum of Domination. These remnants of the Runecarver’s work have long augmented the Jailer’s armaments, but now you can seize them for yourself and turn the tables on the Banished One. Shards exude three different types of runic magic: Blood, Frost, and Unholy. These ghastly gems can be socketed into gear with Domination sockets, enhancing your characters’ damage, mitigation, or healing abilities. While each individual Shard’s power works anywhere, inserting three of the same type into your gear creates a Rune Word, granting you a powerful boon that increases your combat potency even further within the Maw, Torghast, and the Sanctum of Domination. Each armor type has five different armor pieces that can don a Domination socket which can be looted from the raid. Defeating raid bosses can also reward you with Stygian Embers, which are used to upgrade your Shards and further enhance their potent bonuses. While in PvP combat, the effectiveness of each individual Shard’s power is reduced by 50%.

Players who are not satisfied with the selection of gear that the Great Vault has provided them with for the week can now opt to receive a token that will let them choose from a number of alternative rewards including Anima, Stygia, and Soul Ash. If you decide to go down this path, seek out Ko’tul next to the Great Vault to choose your reward.

Clicking on the Great Vault icon on the world map now opens up the Great Vault panel.

Selecting the token reward in the Great Vault will now display a countdown confirmation.

Each shoulder can now be transmogrified separately.

Legion artifacts are now supported in transmogrified outfits.

The Empyreal Ordnance trinket now puts other on-use trinkets on a 40 second cooldown when used (was 20 seconds).

Gladiator’s Emblem on-use health reduced by 30%.

Cardboard Assassin (Cataclysm Engineering Tinker) now shares a cooldown with potions and its stats no longer scale past level 35.

Some shields have returned to their original size.

The Tournament Favor toy is no longer usable in PvP instances.

Fixed an issue that allowed some Engineering bombs to not break Stealth when damaging players.

PET BATTLES

New wild pets to discover and capture in Korthia.

Removed the cap on the amount of pets that can be owned.

PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER CHANGES IN SHADOWLANDS UPDATE 9.1

Sinful Flame Illusion and other Season 1 rewards will no longer be available when Shadowlands Season 1 ends.

Season 2 PvP items now increase by 13 item levels in PvP scenarios (such as Battlegrounds, Arenas, and War Mode).

Upgrading PvP items now relies on your best rating of the week (was current rating).

PvP cloaks, necklaces, and crowd-control trinkets now appear less frequently in the Great Vault.

PvP staves no longer appear in the Great Vault for Shaman.

Repeat Arena Skirmish wins will now reward 3 Conquest (was 0).

There is now a Brawl scheduled every week.

Comp Stomp is once again a part of the Brawl schedule.

Players that are holding an Orb of Power in Temple of Kotmogu can no longer use Invisibility potions or cast Running Wild.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from receiving the Eye of the Storm Domination and The Perfect Storm achievements while in a Rated Eye of the Storm match.

Fixed an issue that caused many absorption spells from soulbinds, conduits, and covenant abilities to ignore the healing reduction from Dampening and Focused/Brutal Assault.

DEATH KNIGHT New PvP Talent: Spellwarden – Rune of Spellwarding is applied to you with 100% increased effect. New PvP Talent: Death’s Echo – Death’s Advance, Death and Decay, and Death Grip have 1 additional charge. Strangulate (PvP Talent) is now available to all Death Knight specializations (was Blood only) and range reduced to 15 yards (was 30 yards). Necrotic Aura (PvP Talent) is now only available to Unholy specialization (was all specializations). Decomposing Aura (PvP Talent) is now only available to Blood specialization (was Blood and Unholy specializations) and now affects enemies within 8 yards (was 10 yards). Strangulate (PvP Talent) duration reduced to 4 seconds (was 5 seconds). Cadaverous Pallor (PvP Talent) has been removed. Transfusion (PvP Talent) has been removed. Death Strike’s heal is now reduced to 75% effectiveness in PvP Combat (was 50%). Fixed an issue that prevented Shackle the Unworthy (Kyrian Ability) from spreading to pets in PvP combat. Blood Blood for Blood (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Passive: Heart Strike now deals 60% increased damage, but also costs 3% of your maximum health to cast. Last Dance (PvP Talent) now reduces the duration of Dancing Rune Weapon by 25% (was 50%). Frost New PvP Talent: Shroud of Winter – Enemies within 8 yards of you become shrouded in winter, reducing the range of their spells and abilities by 30%. New PvP Talent: Bitter Chill – Chains of Ice reduces the target’s Haste by 8%. Frost Strike refreshes the duration of Chains of Ice. Dead of Winter (PvP Talent) no longer reduces the radius of Remorseless Winter. Deathchill (PvP Talent) radius when applied by Remorseless Winter increased to 8 yards (was 5 yards). Delirium (PvP Talent) can now only be applied through Howling Blast (was also applied by Frost Strike), reduces cooldown recovery rate of movement abilities by 50% (was 25%) lasts 12 seconds (was 15 seconds) and no longer stacks (was stackable up to 2 times). Pillar of Frost’s strength bonus is no longer reduced in PvP Combat (was 66% effectiveness). Breath of Sindragosa (Talent) now deals 66% damage in PvP Combat (was 50%). Chill Streak (PvP Talent) damage reduced by 10%. Heartstop Aura (PvP Talent) has been removed. Unholy New PvP Talent: Necrotic Wounds – Bursting a Festering Wound converts it into a Necrotic Wound, absorbing 5% of all healing received for 12 seconds and healing you for the amount absorbed when the effect ends. Max 6 stacks. Adding a stack does not refresh the duration. New PvP Talent: Doomburst – Sudden Doom also causes your next Death Coil to burst up to 2 Festering Wounds and reduce the target’s movement speed by 45% per burst. Lasts 3 seconds. Life and Death (PvP Talent) now heals you for 5% of the healing received by targets afflicted by your Virulent Plague (was 10% of the healing received by targets afflicted by your Festering Wound). Necrotic Strike (PvP Talent) has been removed.

DEMON HUNTER New PvP Talent: Blood Moon – Consume Magic now affects all enemies within 8 yards of the target, and grants 5% Leech for 5 seconds. New PvP Talent: Chaotic Imprint – Throw Glaive now deals damage from a random school of magic, and increases the target’s damage taken from the school by 10% for 20 seconds. Imprison now lasts for 4 seconds in PvP combat (was 3 seconds). Detainment (PvP Talent) now increases the duration of Imprison by 1 second (was 2 seconds) and no longer increases Imprison’s cooldown. Unending Hatred (PvP Talent) now generates Fury from all damage sources (previously was just magic damage taken) and its Fury generation has been increased by 50%. Havoc New PvP Talent: Glimpse – Vengeful Retreat provides immunity to loss of control effects, and reduces damage taken by 75% until you land. New PvP Talent: Isolated Prey – Chaos Nova, Eye Beam, and Fel Rush gain bonuses when striking 1 target. Chaos Nova: Stun duration increased by 1 second. Eye Beam: Target takes 10% increased damage for 6 seconds. Fel Rush: Generates 35-45 Fury. Cover of Darkness has been redesigned – The radius of Darkness is increased by 4 yards and its duration is increased by 2 seconds. Demonic Origins (PvP Talent) now reduces the duration of Metamorphosis by 10 seconds (was 15 seconds). Blur now correctly grants 50% Dodge while active in PvP combat (was granting a reduced value). Darkness now grants a 50% chance to avoid damage while in PvP Combat (was 20%). Eye of Leotharas (PvP Talent) has been removed. Mana Break (PvP Talent) has been removed.

DRUID High Winds (PvP Talent) now reduces healing done in addition to its existing effect. No longer available to Guardian Druids. Frenzied Regeneration healing reduced by 15% in PvP Combat. Balance New PvP Talent: Owlkin Adept – Owlkin Frenzy can stack up to 2 times and reduces the cast time of your next Cyclone or Entangling Roots by 50%. New PvP Talent: Star Burst – Starfall has a chance to call down collapsing star that lasts 15 seconds. Enemies that come into contact with a star cause it to burst, knocking up nearby enemies and dealing Arcane damage. Celestial Guardian (PvP Talent) has been slightly redesigned – Bear Form reduces magic damage taken from spells by 10% and you can now cast Moonfire while in Bear Form. Prickling Thorns (PvP Talent) has been removed. Feral New PvP Talent: Wicked Claws – Infected Wounds can now stack up to 2 times, and reduces 12% of all healing received by the target per stack. Infected Wounds can now also be applied from Rip. Ferocious Wound (PvP Talent) now stacks up to 2 times (was 3). Infected Wounds now lasts for 12 seconds in PvP combat (was 8 seconds). Leader of the Pack (PvP Talent) can now proc from critical strikes with spells and it can now only occur every 8 seconds (was 6 seconds). Wicked Claws (PvP Talent) now reduces healing received by 10% per stack (was 12.5% per stack). Savage Momentum (PvP Talent) now reduces the cooldown of Dash by 10 seconds (was Stampeding Roar). Freedom of the Herd (PvP Talent) now also reduces the cooldown of Stampeding Roar by 1 minute in addition to its current effect. King of the Jungle (PvP Talent) now stacks up to 4 times and its movement speed increase can stack with other movement speed increasing effects. Rip and Tear (PvP Talent) has been removed. Regrowth healing reduced by 15% in PvP Combat for Feral Druids. Guardian New PvP Talent: Emerald Slumber – Embrace the Emerald Dream, causing you to enter a deep slumber. While sleeping, all of your cooldowns recover 400% faster, and allies within 40 yards are healed over 8 seconds. Direct damage taken may awaken you. Roar of the Protector (PvP Talent) has been removed. Restoration New PvP Talent: Keeper of the Grove – Tranquility’s healing is increased by 100% and is unable to be interrupted.

HUNTER New PvP Talent: Tranquilizing Darts – Interrupting or removing effects with Tranquilizing Shot, Muzzle, or Counter Shot releases 8 darts at nearby enemies, each reducing the duration of a beneficial Magic effect by 4 seconds. New PvP Talent: Chimaeral Sting – Stings the target, dealing Nature damage and initiating a series of venoms. Each lasts 3 seconds and applies the next effect after the previous one ends. Scorpid Venom: 90% reduced movement speed. Spider Venom: Silenced. Viper Venom: 20% reduced damage and healing. New PvP Talent: Wild Kingdom – Call in help from one of your dismissed Cunning pets for 10 seconds. Your current pet is dismissed to rest and heal 30% of maximum health. Hunting Pack (PvP Talent) now grants the entire Aspect of the Cheetah effect to allies within 15 yards (was only 3 seconds of 90% increased movement speed). Scorpid Sting (PvP Talent) has been removed. Spider Sting (PvP Talent) has been removed. Viper Sting (PvP Talent) has been removed. Steady Shot now deals 40% more damage in PvP combat (was 10% more damage). Fixed an issue that allowed Mind Control to prevent Spider Sting’s (PvP Talent) application and effect. Beast Mastery New PvP Talent: Kindred Beasts – Command Pet’s unique ability cooldown reduced by 50%, and gains additional effects. The Beast Within (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – You and all allied pets within 40 yards gain 15% attack speed, and immunity to Fear and Horror effects. Wild Protector (PvP Talent) has been removed. Marksmanship New PvP Talent: Consecutive Concussion – Concussive Shot slows movement by an additional 20%. Using Steady Shot 3 times on a concussed enemy stuns them for 4 seconds.

MAGE Kleptomania (PvP Talent) is now Arcane only. Dampened Magic (PvP Talent) has been removed. Arcane New PvP Talent: Arcanosphere – Builds a sphere of Arcane energy, gaining power over 4 seconds. Upon release, the sphere passes through any barriers, knocking enemies back and dealing Arcane damage. Arcane Blast now deals 20% more damage in PvP combat. Fixed an issue that prevented the Mirrors of Torment (Venthyr Ability) Clearcasting proc from functioning with Arcane Empowerment (PvP Talent). Fire New PvP Talent: Ring of Fire – Summons a Ring of Fire for 8 seconds at the target location. Enemies entering the ring burn for 24% of their total health over 6 seconds. Controlled Burn (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Ignite deals 100% more damage while Combustion is not active. World in Flames (PvP Talent) now causes Flamestrike to reduce the cast time of Flamestrike by 50% (was 1.25 seconds) and increases its damage by 30% for 3 seconds (was 20% permanently). Frost New PvP Talent: Ice Wall – Conjures an Ice Wall 30 yards long that obstructs line of sight. The wall has 40% of your maximum health and lasts up to 15 seconds. Frostbolt now deals 100% more damage in PvP combat (was 15%). Deep Shatter (PvP Talent) now increases the damage of Frostbolt by 75% on Frozen targets (was 150%). Burst of Cold (PvP Talent) now increases the damage of Cone of Cold by 600% (was 400%).

MONK Brewmaster New PvP Talent: Rodeo – Every 7 seconds while Clash is off cooldown, your next Clash can be reactivated immediately to wildly Clash an additional enemy. This effect can stack up to 3 times. New PvP Talent: Nimble Brew – Douse allies in the targeted area with Nimble Brew, preventing the next full loss of control effect within 8 seconds. Craft: Nimble Brew (PvP Talent) has been removed. Mistweaver New PvP Talent: Peaceweaver – Revival’s cooldown is reduced by 50%, and provides immunity to magical damage and harmful effects for 2 seconds. New PvP Talent: Dematerialize – Demateralize into mist while stunned, reducing damage taken by 40%, reforming over 3 seconds. New PvP Talent: Thunderous Focus Tea – Thunder Focus Tea can now additionally cause Crackling Jade Lightning’s knockback immediately, or cause Essence Font to increase your movement speed by 70% and provide immunity to movement impairing effects. Counteract Magic (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Each hostile Magic effect removed from a target increases the healing they receive from you by 2% for 10 seconds, stacking up to 10 times. Refreshing Breeze (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Healing done by Soothing Mist increases the healing of the next Expel Harm on the target during the channel, and causes it to dispel 1 Magic, Poison, or Disease effect. Eminence (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Transcendence: Transfer can now be cast while stunned and its cooldown is decreased by 15 seconds if it is cast while not stunned. Chrysalis (PvP Talent) cooldown reduction for Life Cocoon reduced to 30 seconds (was 40 seconds). Surging Mist (PvP Talent) has been removed. Fixed an issue that caused Eminence (PvP Talent) to not reduce the cooldown of Transcendence: Transfer.

PALADIN Luminescence (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – When healed by an ally, allies within your Aura gain 4% increased damage and healing for 6 seconds. Judgements of the Pure (PvP Talent) is now available to all specializations (was Protection only) and has been redesigned – Casting Judgement on an enemy cleanses 1 Poison, Disease, and Magic effect that they applied on allies within your Aura. Holy Holy Light healing increased by 20% in PvP combat. Darkest Before the Dawn (PvP Talent) healing bonus per stack increased to 20%, stacking up to 5 times (was 10%, stacking up to 10 times). Divine Favor (PvP Talent) healing bonus of next Holy Light reduced to 50% (was 100%). Light’s Grace (PvP Talent) damage reduction granted to the target of your Holy Light is now 15% for 5 seconds and no longer stacks (was 5% damage reduction for 8 seconds, stacking 3 times) and now increases Flash of Light healing by 25% (was increases Holy Light healing by 50%). Protection Cleansing Light (PvP Talent) has been removed. Retribution Jurisdiction (PvP Talent) now increases the range of Blade of Justice by 10 yards and the radius of Divine Storm by 4 yards, in addition to its current effect. Aura of Reckoning (PvP Talent) damage bonus for the next auto-attack reduced to 200% (was 250%) and the Paladin now gains 1 additional stack if the Paladin is the victim of the critical strike (was 2 additional stacks). Ultimate Retribution (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Mark an enemy player for retribution after they kill an ally within your Retribution Aura. If the marked enemy is slain within 8 seconds, cast Redemption on the fallen ally. Lawbringer (PvP Talent) has been slightly redesigned – Damage increased to 10% of max health and the debuff duration increased to 1 minute, but no longer deals its damage to the primary target of your Judgement (was 5% of max health and the debuff lasted 45 seconds, and could be repeated on the same target to deal the bonus damage to that target). Vengeance Aura (PvP Talent) has been slightly redesigned – Critical strike chance bonus per stack increased to 6%, stacking up to 2 times, and no longer grants increased Holy damage (was 3% Holy damage and critical strike chance per stack, stacking up to 4 times). Final Reckoning (Talent) holy damage taken increase is now reduced by 50% in PvP Combat (was reduced by 40%). Healing Hands (Talent) increase to Word of Glory healing reduced to 50% effectiveness in PvP Combat (was 70%). Cleansing Light (PvP Talent) has been removed.

PRIEST New PvP Talent: Improved Mass Dispel – Mass Dispel’s cooldown is reduced to 15 seconds and its cast time is reduced by 1 second. Thoughtsteal’s (PvP Talent) “Confused” spell that players are afflicted with after being Thoughtstolen is now a 20 second cooldown to indicate the duration of the lockout. Discipline New PvP Talent: Inner Light and Darkness – Inner Light: Healing spells cost 15% less mana. Inner Darkness: Spell damage and Atonement healing increased by 10%. Activate to swap from one effect to the other, incurring a 12 second cooldown. Searing Light (PvP Talent) renamed to Blaze of Light and has been redesigned – Increases the damage of Smite and Penance by 15%, and Penance increases or decreases your target’s movement speed by 40% for 2 seconds (was Smite damage increased by 15%, and reduced the cooldown of Penance by 1 second). Ultimate Radiance (PvP Talent) healing increased by 150% (was 250%). Trinity (PvP Talent) no longer increases Atonements damage to healing transfer by 20% and the critical strike chance of Smite, Penance and Shadowfiend has been increased to 30% (was 25%). Atonement’s damage to healing transfer has been increased by 20% in PvP combat. Sins of the Many (Talent) damage bonus is no longer reduced in PvP Combat (was reduced by 66%). Holy Cardinal Mending (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Increases the healing of Prayer of Mending by 50% and its jump range by 10 yards. Holy Word: Concentration has been renamed to Sanctified Ground and has been slightly redesigned – Holy Word: Sanctify now causes its current effect, duration has been reduced to 5 seconds (was 8 seconds) and its radius has been increased to 10 yards (from 8 yards). Miracle Worker (PvP Talent) Holy Word: Serenity cooldown reduced by 20% (was 25%). Greater Heal (PvP Talent) cooldown decreased to 12 seconds (was 15 seconds) and now ignores healing reduction effects except for Dampening. Divine Ascension (PvP Talent) now increases the range of your spells by 50% while you are in flight. Greater Fade (PvP Talent) duration reduced to 3 seconds (was 4 seconds). Flash Heal healing increased by 15% in PvP combat. Spirit of the Redeemer (PvP Talent) cooldown reduced to 2 minutes (was 3 minutes). Fixed an issue that prevented some Holy spells from not benefiting from increased cast range while Divine Ascension (PvP Talent) was active. Shadow New PvP Talent: Megalomania – Gain the Surrender to Madness talent. When Surrender to Madness would kill you, you are instead reduced to 35% of your max health. If you already have this talent, you may select another in the same row. New PvP Talent: Void Volley – Upon entering Voidform, send a slow-moving bolt of Shadow energy at a random location every 0.5 second for 3 seconds, dealing Shadow damage to all targets within 8 yards and causing them to flee in horror for 3 seconds. Psyfiend (PvP Talent) now spawns with 10% of the Priest’s maximum health (was 10 health). Greater Fade (PvP Talent) duration reduced to 3 seconds (was 4 seconds). Lasting Plague (PvP Talent) has been removed. Measured Contemplation (Runecarving Power) now increases the healing of your next Flash Heal or Shadow Mend by 40% per stack in PvP Combat (was 50%) for Shadow Priests. Mana regeneration reduced by 10% in PvP Combat.

ROGUE Mark of the Master Assassin (Runecarving Power) duration has been reduced by 40% in PvP combat. Dismantle (PvP Talent) is now available to all specializations (was Outlaw only). Thick as Thieves (PvP Talent) is now available to all specializations (was Outlaw only) and now increases the targets damage by 15% (was 10%), but no longer increases the Rogue’s damage (was 10%). Maneuverability (PvP Talent) now removes all roots when activated in addition to its current effect. Honor Among Thieves (PvP Talent) has been removed. Assassination New PvP Talent: Hemotoxin – Shiv also reduces the target’s healing received by 40% for 9 seconds. Intent to Kill (PvP Talent) cooldown reduction for Shadowstep increased to 80% (was 66%). Neurotoxin (PvP Talent) has been removed. Mind-Numbing Poison (PvP Talent) has been removed. Outlaw New PvP Talent: Float Like a Butterfly – Restless Blades now also reduces the remaining cooldown of Evasion and Feint. New PvP Talent: Enduring Brawler – Every 3 seconds you remain in combat, gain 1% Stamina and chance for Sinister Strike to hit an additional time. Lose 1 stack each second while out of combat. Max 20 stacks. Control is King (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Cheap Shot grants Slice and Dice for 15 seconds and Kidney Shot restores 10 Energy per Combo Point spent. Drink up me Hearties (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Crimson Vial restores 5% additional maximum health and grants 60% of it healing to allies within 15 yards. Blade Flurry damage transferred from single target attacks increased by 50% in PvP combat. Boarding Party (PvP Talent) radius increased to 15 yards (was 10 yards) and duration increased to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds). Take Your Cut (PvP Talent) radius increased to 15 yards (was 8 yards). Cheap Tricks (PvP Talent) has ben removed. Plunder Armor (PvP Talent) has been removed. Sinister Strike now deals 20% more damage in PvP Combat (was 10% more damage). Between the Eyes (Rank 2) critical damage bonus is now reduced by 25% in PvP Combat (was 50% reduction). Fixed an issue that was causing Control is King (PvP Talent) to remove enemies’ Stealth effects. Subtlety New PvP Talent: Distracting Mirage – Distract slows affected enemies by 30% and creates a Mirage that follows an enemy for 8 seconds. Reactivate Distract to teleport to your Mirage’s location. Thief’s Bargain (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Shadow Blades, Vanish, and Feint have 33% reduced cooldowns, but you deal 10% less damage for 6 seconds after using each ability. Shadowy Duel (PvP Talent) duration reduced to 5 seconds (was 6 seconds). Silhouette (PvP Talent) cooldown reduction for Shadowstep increased to 67% (was 50%). Cold Blood (PvP Talent) has been removed. Smoke Bomb (PvP Talent) cooldown reduced to 2 minutes (was 3 minutes) for Subtlety Rogues only. Fixed an issue that allowed Shadowy Duel’s (PvP Talent) application to be incorrectly prevented.

SHAMAN New PvP Talent: Unleash Shield – Consumes your active Elemental Shield, unleashing it on your target: Lightning Shield: Knocks them away. Earth Shield: Roots them in place for 3 seconds. Water Shield: Summons a whirlpool for 6 seconds, reducing damage and healing by 40% while they stand within it. Purifying Waters (PvP Talent) has been removed. Elemental New PvP Talent: Static Field Totem – Summons a totem with 10% of your health at the target location for 6 seconds that forms a circuit of electricity that enemies cannot pass through. New PvP Talent: Seasoned Winds – Interrupting a spell with Wind Shear decreases your damage taken from that spell school by 15% for 12 seconds. Control of Lava (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Flame Shock’s periodic damage occurs 15% faster. If Flame Shock is dispelled, a volcanic eruption wells up beneath the dispeller, exploding for Fire damage and knocking them into the air. Elemental Attunement (PvP Talent) has been removed. Enhancement New PvP Talent: Static Field Totem – Summons a totem with 10% of your health at the target location for 6 seconds that forms a circuit of electricity that enemies cannot pass through. New PvP Talent: Seasoned Winds – Interrupting a spell with Wind Shear decreases your damage taken from that spell school by 15% for 12 seconds. Fixed an issue that was causing Ride the Lightning (PvP Talent) to incorrectly target enemies that were crowd-controlled. Healing Surge healing reduced by 12% in PvP Combat for Enhancement Shamans. Mana regeneration reduced by 22% in PvP Combat. Restoration New PvP Talent: Living Tide – Healing Tide Totem’s cooldown is reduced by 1.5 minutes and it heals for 100% more each time it pulses. Healing Rain healing increased by 20% in PvP Combat. Spirit Link (PvP Talent) has been removed.

WARLOCK New PvP Talent: Shadow Rift – Conjure a Shadow Rift at the target location lasting 2 seconds. Enemy players within the rift when it expires are teleported to your Demonic Circle. Casting Circle (PvP Talent) radius increased to 5 yards (was 3 yards), lasts 12 seconds (was 8 seconds) and now spawns directly underneath the warlock. Fixed an issue that prevented Unstable Affliction from contributing towards Soul Leech absorb when Rampant Afflictions (PvP Talent) was selected. Affliction Essence Drain (PvP Talent) now lasts 10 seconds (was 6 seconds). Soul Shatter (PvP Talent) has been removed. Demonology New PvP Talent: Fel Obelisk – Summon a Fel Obelisk with 5% of your maximum health. Empowers you and your minions within 40 yards, increasing attack speed by 20% and reducing the cast time of spells by 20% for 15 seconds. Call Fel Lord (PvP Talent) now deals 200% of the caster’s Spell Power per swing (was 5% of target’s maximum health). Cooldown of the ability increased to 2 minutes (was 1.5 minutes). Singe Magic (PvP Talent) has been removed. Destruction New PvP Talent: Bonds of Fel – Encircle enemy players with Bonds of Fel, snaring them by 50% for 6 seconds. If any target leaves the 8 yard radius, deals Fire damage, split amongst all nearby enemies. Chaos Bolt now deals 40% more damage in PvP combat (was 15%). Focused Chaos (PvP Talent) has been removed.

WARRIOR New PvP Talent: Warbringer – Charge roots enemies for 2 seconds and emanates a shockwave past the target, rooting enemies in a 10 yard cone. Demolition (PvP Talent) now increases Shattering Throw’s damage to absorb shields by an additional 500%. Overwatch (PvP Talent) has been removed. Fury Slaughterhouse (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Your Rampage damage reduces the healing the target receives by 15% for 6 seconds, stacking up to 4 times.



PROFESSIONS

New Recipes New Optional Reagent: Crafter’s Mark III – Sets the crafted equipment to item level 200. New Optional Reagent: Crafter’s Mark of the Chained Isle – Sets the crafted equipment to item level 230. Only one piece of equipment created with the Crafter’s Mark of the Chained Isle can be worn at a time. Alchemy Blossom Burst Glory Burst Marrow Burst Torch Burst Widow Burst Coloration Powders Transmute: Stones to Ore Cooking Bonemeal Bread Porous Rock Candy Twilight Tea Enchanting Formula: Anima-ted Leash Inscription New Vantus Rune Technique: Sanctum of Domination Jewelcrafting Porous Stone Statue Shaded Stone Statue Leatherworking Elusive Pet Treat Pallid Bone Flute Pallid Oracle Bones Tailoring Shrouded Hand Towel

Kiatke, the Cataclysm Timewalking vendor, now sells the following classic recipes: Recipe: Greater Arcane Protection Potion Recipe: Lean Venison Recipe: Big Bear Steak Recipe: Lean Wolf Steak Schematic: Ice Deflector Pattern: Robe of Winter Night Pattern: Stormshroud Shoulders Pattern: Stormshroud Gloves Pattern: Stormshroud Armor



RUNECARVING

Runecarving Vessel recipes can now be upgraded to higher item levels via a new Optional Reagent slot and Optional Reagents that can be accessed by uncovering the secrets of Korthia. Players can use these more powerful Runecarving Vessels to upgrade their existing legendary gear, or to create new ones.

A new legendary currency – Soul Cinders, is now available from completing Torghast Layers 9–12, the Tormentors of Torghast event, and from Maw Assaults. It can be used to upgrade Legendaries to higher item levels using the new Runecarving Vessels.

New Runecarving Powers that empower each classes’ Covenant Ability have been added.

Some existing Runecarving powers have been updated. See the Classes sections for details.

Added an additional Rune Vessel armor slot as an option for several Runecarving Powers.

Newly created Helm, Neck, Bracer, Belt and Ring Runecarving armor pieces will now always be created with a socket.

THE MAW

Permanently remove the Eye of the Jailer effect by completing the quest, “Focusing the Eye.”

Unlock riding ground mounts in The Maw and Korthia by completing the introductory storyline to Korthia.

Discover new rares and treasures in Desmotaeron.

TORGHAST, TOWER OF THE DAMNED

The total number of floors per run is now 5 (was 6).

The Tarragrue will now be terrorizing players in the Sanctum of Domination and as such, there is no longer a death counter barrier for continuing your run.

Bosses no longer regenerate health after they have defeated you.

New Scoring System and Perks You are now scored based on performance after successfully completing a run. At the end of the run, your score will be ranked and you will be awarded with Tower Knowledge, which can be spent at The Box of Many Things to acquire permanent Perks and grow stronger, which will allow you to combat the enemies in Torghast even quicker. Save souls and defeat the Jailer’s forces to become Anima Empowered, allowing you to more effectively crush your foes through a variety of combat and score bonuses.

New Layers Four new and more challenging Layers have been introduced, Layers 9–12. Layers are now unlocked by reaching a specific rating in the previous Layer’s run.

New Bonus Floor: Adamant Vaults Brave adventurers who make their way through Layers 9–12 efficiently will now be given the option to enter the Adamant Vaults, a new set of floors in Torghast. There they will be challenged against the new creatures and traps that lie within for a chance at even greater rewards.

Torments Starting at Layer 4, Torments are applied to increase the challenge of the run. Torments are displayed on the HUD and provide an additional challenge to overcome. Torments are selected per wing per day. The existing Torments are no longer applied.

Blessings Through Tower Knowledge, you can unlock Blessings that will provide bonuses to your run. Like Torments, Blessings are selected per wing per day.

Soul Ash The amount of Soul Ash that is awarded for the first completed run of the week for any given Torghast Wing and Layer has been increased. Repeat runs of previously completed Torghast Wings and Layers will now award partial Soul Ash. Players that have unlocked Layer 9 of Torghast will now be able to transfer Soul Ash at a slight loss to another character on their account by seeking out Bonesmith Heirmir in Korthia.



USER INTERFACE CHANGES IN SHADOWLANDS UPDATE 9.1

New features: Text-to-Speech in chat, Voice Transcription, and Speak for Me.

Quest pane background can now be disabled for a stronger contrast by selecting Quest Text Contrast option in the Accessibility menu.

Color Blindness options are now in their own section and separated from the main Accessibility menu.

Specular Lighting can now be adjusted with a command: In chat, enter command “/console specular [multiplier]” with the point multiplier between 0.0 and 1.0. Multiplier 0.5 will partially allows the specular effect.

Randomize Appearance button now added to the Barbershop.

The Auction House level filter will now work with Battle Pets.

The Item Upgrade window now displays future ranks of the item.

Newcomer Chat now displays newcomer and guide icons in the Chat Channels pane.

Achievement toasts now support two lines of text.

There is now a detailed warning if Projected Textures or Particle Density are disabled.

There is now a reconnect button on the login screen to relog back into the same account after disconnecting.

If a premade group fills up, it will now display “Full” instead of “Declined” to all of the pending applicants.

Groups in the Custom category are now labeled and sorted by War Mode status.

Silenced players cannot search or apply to active groups.

A group will automatically delist and cannot create a Group Finder listing if there is a silenced player in the group.

WOW COMPANION APP

Added additional information to Adventure detail dialogs.

Improved adventurers’ ability cooldown timings.

Clarified some adventurers’ targeting indicators.

Added indicator for Maw Assaults.

Added indicator to character selection screen when that character has missions ready to collect.

Improved support for multiple accounts. This may require some users to accept additional device permissions.

Improved news article performance on lower-end devices.

Improved clarity for communicating locked content vs. waiting on data from the server.

Update 9.1, Chains of Domination, should provide a month or two of solid content for fans of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands fans to enjoy. The new raid looks like another success, the changes to Torghast should make it far less tedious to grind, and the class changes will . . . well, they won’t please everyone, but when have they ever? I’m excited to see the Maw become a more viable endgame zone, and I can’t wait to spend more time there (based on my time in the PTR). That, and it’s nice to have flying not tied to a Pathfinder achievement for once.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is available on PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official World of Warcraft website.

