Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – Tazavesh Unlock Schedule, Item Levels, and Details

Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination, will add a new mega-dungeon to World of Warcraft – Tazavesh, The Veiled Market. This new 8-boss Mythic dungeon will come in both Normal and Hard Modes, and will reward players with some decent loot, and a fancy new mount if they can complete it on Hard Mode. Below we’ve got the unlock schedule for Tazavesh, the item levels you should expect to see, and other pertinent details.

Tazavesh unlocks alongside Shadowlands Season 2 on July 6th.

Tazavesh, the Veiled Market will become available at the start of Season 2 in Shadowlands, as announced in the official Chains of Domination release date article over at Blizzard’s website here (it’s at the very bottom). I know many were hoping to jump right into the new mega-dungeon when Patch 9.1 went live, but they’ll have to wait a week until July 6th to do so.

Tazavesh is easy to unlock: you don’t need to complete any prerequisite quests, and simply need to be level 60. All you need to do is head to Oribos and speak with the innkeeper in the Idyllia to start the quest “The Al’ley Cat of Oribos” which kicks off the quest-chain that will unlock Tazavesh in Shadowlands.

Tazavesh is a Mythic dungeon, though it will be split into two separate Mythic+ dungeons at a later, undetermined date. The Normal version of Tazavesh will drop item level 226 gear, putting it on par with the Normal Sanctum of Domination raid drops. Hard Mode will drop item level 233 gear, and the Tazavesh Gearglider mount upon clearing the final boss for the first time.

There are 8 bosses/encounters to overcome in Tazavesh in Shadowlands, and they are:

Zo’phex the Sentinel To gain entry beyond the gilded gates of Tazavesh, all must pass the sentinel, Zo’phex. Obsessed with security, Zo’phex ensures any contraband is immediately incinerated along with anyone holding the offending items.

The Menagerie The Xy cartel “acquire” rare and valuable items to sell within their menagerie. Nothing is off-limits, exotic beasts, forbidden technology, even cursed artifacts are all on display. They guarantee to have your heart’s desire, as long as you can pay the price.

Mailroom Mayhem Something has gone wrong at the Primary Office for Sending Things (P.O.S.T.). Dimensional portals are scattering deliveries and the automation that runs the office is malfunctioning. If the chaos is not sorted soon, the city could go postal.

Myza’s Oasis The drinks are ethereal, the ambiance intoxicating, and the live performers may not leave that way if they fail to please the crowd. Within Tazavesh, this is the only neutral space where brokers from every cartel gather to deal in the shadows.

So’azmi Among brokers who live by the blade, none match So’azmi’s skill. Cartel So’s lethal assassin, So’azmi is always perfecting his technique. As such, it gives him great pleasure to instruct his enemies in the art of fighting, before delivering his final stroke.

Hylbrande Left to guard an ancient Titan artifact, its recent theft has awoken, Hylbrande, Sword of the Keepers. The only hope of escape is to dismantle the myriad of security protocols at Hylbrande’s command or become permanent residents of the tomb.

Timecap’n Hooktail Months of planning went down the latrine when So’leah appeared in the middle of Timecap’n Hooktail’s heist and stole her prize. Consumed by rage, the pirate queen unleashes her true form and rampages over anyone caught in her path.

So’leah So’leah’s thirst for power culminates in this final battle. Unleashing a force she does not fully understand, the cartel boss is transformed into a creature of unbridled ferocity. As rampant energy spills from the artifact, So’leah must be stopped before her actions tear down Tazavesh’s foundations.



For more information about Tazavesh, The Veiled Market mega-dungeon coming in Shadowlands Patch 9.1 check out the official page linked here. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination releases June 29th (NA) and June 30th (EU). Tazavesh will open its doors a week later on July 6th.