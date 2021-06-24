Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – How to Unlock Korthia in Chains of Domination

Shadowlands Patch 9.1 adds a new zone, Korthia, though it could be better described as a new area within the Maw. Nonetheless, it brings with it two new factions to grind reputation for, catch up gear, and a wealth of secrets. Oh, and its inclusion makes the Maw a proper endgame zone since much of it has been overhauled alongside the addition of Korthia. If you want to venture forth into this new region you’ll need to clear a couple of story objectives first.

Korthia is unlocked during the “Maw Walkers” campaign chapter in Shadowlands.

Korthia, the City of Secrets, is unlocked by completing the “Maw Walkers” chapter of the new Patch 9.1 Chains of Domination campaign. This follows the first chapter, “Battle of Ardenweald”, which is a single scenario that shouldn’t take you more than 30 minutes to complete. Upon returning to Oribos you’ll be sent into the Maw, and will work with Ve’nari to gain access to Korthia.

To access the new Chains of Domination campaign in Patch 9.1 you only need to complete the Torghast chapter of the initial Shadowlands 9.0 Covenant campaign, up to “The Search for Baine.” Once that’s been knocked out you’ll receive the 9.1 introductory quest “The First Move” automatically. As for your alts, they can skip the Torghast chapter starting in Patch 9.1 (to include all of Bolvar’s Torghast missions), so if your main has knocked it out don’t stress clearing it on them.

Just follow the Chains of Domination campaign chapter “Maw Walkers” up to the point where you and Ve’nari establish communication with a friendly faction within Korthia. From that point forward you will have (mostly) full access to the new Shadowlands zone, and can start to explore Korthia as you see fit.

Now, that said, you will want to push the campaign further and clear the next quests, “Who is the Maw Walker”. Doing so will unlock the ability to use mounts in the Maw, and lead to a quick way in and out of the zone, so get that done before you go crazy exploring the City of Secrets.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination launches June 29th (NA) and June 30th (EU).

- This article was updated on:June 24th, 2021