Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – Sanctum of Domination Raid Unlock Schedule and Details

Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination, will introduce another 10-boss raid to the World of Warcraft expansion: the Sanctum of Domination. The new raid takes place within Torghast, and will feature fights against a corrupted Anduin, and the totally-not-evil Sylvannas Windrunner. The raid will open shortly after Patch 9.1 goes live, and we’ve got the full unlock schedule listed below, alongside other pertinent details every raider should know.

Sanctum of Domination Normal and Heroic difficulties open July 6th

The Normal and Heroic versions of the Sanctum of Domination raid coming in Shadowlands Patch 9.1 will open July 6th, a full week after the update goes live on June 29th. The Mythic and first Raid Finder Wing will debut the week after on July 13th. The full Sanctum of Domination unlock schedule is:

July 6 – Normal and Heroic Difficulties

Normal and Heroic Difficulties July 13 – Mythic and Raid Finder Wing 1 (The Tarragrue, The Eye of the Jailer, The Nine)

Mythic and Raid Finder Wing 1 (The Tarragrue, The Eye of the Jailer, The Nine) July 27 – Raid Finder Wing 2 (Soulrender Dormazain, Remnant of Ner’zhul, Painsmith Raznal)

Raid Finder Wing 2 (Soulrender Dormazain, Remnant of Ner’zhul, Painsmith Raznal) August 10 – Raid Finder Wing 3 (Guardian of the First Ones, Fatescribe Roh-Kalo, Kel’Thuzad)

Raid Finder Wing 3 (Guardian of the First Ones, Fatescribe Roh-Kalo, Kel’Thuzad) August 24 – Raid Finder Wing 4 (Sylvanas Windrunner)

Player will need to have an average item level of 195 to enter Raid Finder, and will be rewarded with item level 213 and 220 gear. Normal Sanctum of Domination will drop iLvL 226 and 233 gear, Heroic will drop iLvL 239 and 246 gear, and Mythic will drop iLvL 252 and 259 gear.

Raid gear can drop with Domination Sockets, which can be filled by Shards of Domination. These special gems confer small bonuses when socketed, but unlock super powerful bonuses when socketed as part of a set. The smaller bonuses apply in all aspects of the Shadowlands, but the powerful bonuses will only work within the Maw, Torghast, and the Sanctum of Domination raid. Additionally, players can only equip five pieces of gear with Domination Sockets.

Cosmetic rewards from the Sanctum of Domination raid include:

Pets: Eye of Allseeing (The Eye of the Jailer), Eye of Extermination (Mythic-difficulty The Eye of the Jailer), Irongrasp (Soulrender Dormazain), Mawsworn Minion (Kel’Thuzad)

Eye of Allseeing (The Eye of the Jailer), Eye of Extermination (Mythic-difficulty The Eye of the Jailer), Irongrasp (Soulrender Dormazain), Mawsworn Minion (Kel’Thuzad) Mounts: Vengeance (Mythic-difficulty Sylvanas Windrunner), Sanctum Gloomcharger (The Nine), Hand of Hrestimorak (Glory of the Dominant Raider)

You can read more about the Sanctum of Domination raid in the preview linked here. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination releases June 29th (NA) and June 30th (EU). Sanctum of Domination launches a week later on July 6th.