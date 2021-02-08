Final Fantasy XIV Online Gets Patch 5.5 “Death Unto Dawn” Details and PS5 Open Beta

Following the reveal of Endwalker, the highly-anticipated fourth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Online, SQUARE ENIX have shared the first details for Patch 5.5, titled “Death Unto Dawn”, the next major update for the critically acclaimed MMORPG, which is scheduled for release on April 13th 2021.

Also due to launch on April 13th is the open beta of the PlayStation 5 console version of Final Fantasy XIV Online. The PlayStation 5 version will feature a number of enhancements including significantly improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution support, and more.

Thankfully, for the players who have been enjoying the game on PlayStation 4, a free PlayStation 5 upgrade is available while for new players a free trial period will let them get a taste for the MMORPG. The full version of Final Fantasy XIV Online will be available on PlayStation 5 following the conclusion of the open beta.

Final Fantasy XIV Online‘s “Death Unto Dawn” patch will be split into two parts with part one featuring the third chapter of YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse—the NieR-inspired alliance raid featuring the work of guest creators Yosuke Saito and YOKO TARO—alongside an abundance of new story and battle content, system updates, and more. The events of Death Unto Dawn will also set the stage for the upcoming Endwalker expansion which is scheduled for release in Autumn 2021.

Additional details on Patch 5.5 content are outlined below:

New Main Scenario Quests – The story update—split into two parts—will pave the way for the Endwalker storyline.

– The story update—split into two parts—will pave the way for the Endwalker storyline. New Alliance Raid – The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series.

– The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series. “Sorrow of Werlyt” Questline Update – The thrilling conclusion of the Warrior of Light and Gaius’ quest to thwart the Empire’s warmachina development project.

– The thrilling conclusion of the Warrior of Light and Gaius’ quest to thwart the Empire’s warmachina development project. New Trial: The Cloud Deck – Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

– Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties. New Dungeon: Paglth’an – Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility.

– Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility. “Save the Queen” Questline Update – Alongside the addition of a new field area, “Zadnor,” players can further upgrade their Resistance Weapons to their final and most powerful stage.

– Alongside the addition of a new field area, “Zadnor,” players can further upgrade their Resistance Weapons to their final and most powerful stage. New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes, providing players with a new challenge and a chance to collect unique prizes.

– The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes, providing players with a new challenge and a chance to collect unique prizes. Crafter Updates – High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools.

– High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools. Ishgard Restoration Update – Locals of The Firmament will periodically hold Fêtes to celebrate the completion of the restoration.

– Locals of The Firmament will periodically hold Fêtes to celebrate the completion of the restoration. “Explorer Mode” Update – The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to all Level 70 dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments.

– The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to all Level 70 dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments. Performance Action Updates – Players will now be able to change instruments at any time while performing, and a new instrument will be added.

– Players will now be able to change instruments at any time while performing, and a new instrument will be added. Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP Actions, New Custom Deliveries, Ocean Fishing Update, New Mounts and more.

For more details on Final Fantasy XIV, patch 5.5 “Death Unto Dawn”, and the upcoming Endwalker expansion check out the game’s wesbite.