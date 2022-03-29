Whatever Happened to the Xbox Version of FFXIV?

Xbox users have been waiting for a long time for a response regarding an Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV. So far, Xbox owners have been getting small bits of information, but no official statement regarding this game’s version has been said yet.

Final Fantasy XIV was released back in 2010 in Japan and later on the western market on PC, PS3, and PS4 consoles. The game was well-received by the community and it currently has a 92% on Metacritic; it also featured 4 expansions; expanding the game’s lore and giving playing new possibilities to explore the in-game world.

In October of 2021, Easy Allies had the opportunity to have an interview with Final Fantasy XIV’s director, and producer Naoki Yoshida. The producer did not say much about an Xbox version of the title; it seemed hesitant to confirm or deny its existence, although he did confirm the fact that the talks between Microsoft and Square Enix were rather positive.

According to Naoki Yoshida, he does not like to talk much about the subject because of his lack of information and the seriousness of the issue. According to him, the conversations between them and Microsoft are positive, and he does not want to completely confirm or deny the Xbox port. He looks eager to share some details with players, but he is not able to divulge said details.

These “positive talks” have been going on for far too long, and many fans of the game are tired of hearing bits of information that do not amount to something. Final Fantasy XIV‘s PC port currently has over 20 thousand players on Steam, and on some weekends, it gets to 29 thousand concurrent players. Most PC players don’t use Steam either, instead opting for the game’s standalone launcher, so player numbers are much higher than that.

The Final Fantasy XIV’s PC version has a lot of positive reviews on Steam, so bringing the game to Microsoft’s console should be a no-brainer. Fans of the PC/PlayStation versions and the series overall are still waiting for an official statement regarding this port, but there is no new news about it at the time. FFXIV continues to grow to new heights, so it’s likely only a matter of time before the game expands to new platforms.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.