Final Fantasy XVI Unveiled As A PS5 Console Exclusive

The Final Fantasy series is one that just keeps on chugging along, with the massive success of Final Fantasy VII Remake earlier this year. There was no question that Square Enix was also working on another mainline title after the release of Final Fantasy XV being a number of years ago now. There have been rumors upon rumors about when this came would finally be announced officially and that reveal came today during the PlayStation 5 Showcase event.

Kicking off the PlayStation 5 Showcase, Sony showed off Final Fantasy XV with a CG trailer that looks every bit as Final Fantasy as you would expect from the next entry in the series. You see plenty of different characters and mentions of characters like Shiva and seeing summons we are used to.

It’s hard to tell what the exact story for the game will be based on just this one trailer, but it’s hard not to already be excited just from this first taste. The line used in the trailer specifically is “Legacy of the crystals have shaped our history for long enough,” so we know that’s going to come into play for sure.

Perhaps even bigger than the reveal itself that we knew had to be coming is that Final Fantasy XVI will be a console exclusive for the PlayStation 5. The series had been a PlayStation exclusive for awhile, but that ended with the release of Final Fantasy XIII and we saw the non-exclusivity continue through XV. The question now will be if the PC release will come alongside Final Fantasy XVI on PS5 or if it will be coming later.

No release date was given for the game either, so it sounds like this one could be a few years away more than likely.