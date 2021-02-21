Fortnite Adds Street Fighter Characters Chun-Li and Ryu

Usually the characters of Ryu and Chun-Li appear in fighting games. However, the famous Street Fighter pair is now available to play in Epic Games’ Fortnite.

Epic Games announced on Fortnite’s official website the arrival of Ryu and Chun-Li. Ryu is featured first wearing his iconic white and red costume that he has been using since 1987’s Street Fighter. He also has an alternate costume with dirtier looking pants and no shirt at all.

As for Chun-Li, she has her recognizable blue outfit that she famously wore in Street Fighter II for many years. Her variant outfit is her wearing blue pants as she did in the older Street Fighter Alpha games from the mid ‘90s.

Costumes aren’t the only thing Ryu and Chun-Li come packed with. For Ryu, he also has a Training Bag Back Bling as well as a very cool looking Shoryuken emote! Chun-Li comes with a Super Cab-Masher Back Bling and the world famous Lightning Kick emote.

Chun-Li also has a bonus item called the Seven Star Flashing Flail Pickaxe. This item will be sold separately. The pair also has their own loading screens and some other Street Fighter related items are also available for you to get.

Fortnite is free to play and available now on all major gaming platforms.